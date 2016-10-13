Baby Boomers encouraged to 'Join the Journey' in Farmington

While the overall goal of the initiative is to help develop community and social connections among Farmington's baby boomers, organizers are looking for community feedback to help shape the specifics of the program.

"The mission is to inspire older, mature adults to enhance their life by offering opportunities and experiences to ignite learning, health and happiness through shared exploration and collaboration," said Barb Pierce, adult and community coordinator with Farmington Community Education.

Although Farmington is a younger community, the population of seniors, especially Baby Boomers between 52 and 70 years old, continues to grow.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health's "Demographics of an Aging Population" report, those age 65 and older are the fastest growing age group in the state. By 2030, one in four Minnesotans will be 65 years of age or older.

"We know there are people in the Farmington area retiring and reducing their work hours and looking for that social or active outlet to stay involved in the community, and we want to be that catalyst for building community, growth and discovery here," said Nicole Gorman, recreation supervisor at the Rambling River Center.

The shape and scope of the program is still being developed and will be influenced by feedback gathered at two upcoming focus groups designed to get a sense of what needs can be served by the group.

"We want to offer things that are meaningful to participants," said Pierce. "We want to know 'What would enhance your life? What would help you make connections in the Farmington community?'"

The first meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Rambling River Center, 325 Oak St. The second is planned for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Farmington Community Education, 6100 195th St. W.

The group will also gather feedback through an online form available on the Farmington Independent website at bit.ly/2dJzhZt.

After gathering and reviewing information, the group will formalize and hold a kickoff meeting sometime in January 2017.