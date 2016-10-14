Over the next three weeks, we'll be publishing candidate surveys for local and state races that affect the residents of Farmington and Rosemount. This week, we've published responses from candidates for Mayor of Farmington, Farmington City Council, and the Farmington School Board.

We asked all of the candidates in each race the same questions and asked them to respond in 500 words or less. Their responses have been published online individually, and are linked below.

Farmington Mayor

• Todd Larson (incumbent)

Farmington City Council

Four candidates are vying for two open seats on the Farmington City Council.

• Douglas Bonar (incumbent)

• Robyn Craig

• Terry Donnelly (incumbent)

• Brett Wilson

Farmington School Board

Five remaining candidates are vying for three open seats on the Farmington Area School Board. Brian Treakle and Garret Roach filed for the race, but have since withdrawn and did not fill out the candidate survey.

• Jake Cordes (incumbent)

• Jacilyn Doyle

• John Guist

• Julie Singewald (incumbent)

• Steve Wilson

One candidate has filed in a special election to fill a two-year term on the board.

• Kristin Goodreau