Independent Town Pages Election Guide: Farmington City Council and School Board
With the election fast approaching and many voters already headed to the polls through Minnesota's robust early voting system, the time has come for a look at some of the candidates seeking public office in our area.
Over the next three weeks, we'll be publishing candidate surveys for local and state races that affect the residents of Farmington and Rosemount. This week, we've published responses from candidates for Mayor of Farmington, Farmington City Council, and the Farmington School Board.
We asked all of the candidates in each race the same questions and asked them to respond in 500 words or less. Their responses have been published online individually, and are linked below.
Farmington Mayor
• Todd Larson (incumbent)
Farmington City Council
Four candidates are vying for two open seats on the Farmington City Council.
• Douglas Bonar (incumbent)
• Terry Donnelly (incumbent)
Farmington School Board
Five remaining candidates are vying for three open seats on the Farmington Area School Board. Brian Treakle and Garret Roach filed for the race, but have since withdrawn and did not fill out the candidate survey.
• Jake Cordes (incumbent)
• Julie Singewald (incumbent)
One candidate has filed in a special election to fill a two-year term on the board.