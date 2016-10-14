Search
    Independent Town Pages Election Guide: Farmington City Council and School Board

    By Farmington Newsroom Today at 10:12 a.m.
    File Photo (Briana Sanchez | Forum News Service)

    With the election fast approaching and many voters already headed to the polls through Minnesota's robust early voting system, the time has come for a look at some of the candidates seeking public office in our area.

    Over the next three weeks, we'll be publishing candidate surveys for local and state races that affect the residents of Farmington and Rosemount. This week, we've published responses from candidates for Mayor of Farmington, Farmington City Council, and the Farmington School Board.

    We asked all of the candidates in each race the same questions and asked them to respond in 500 words or less. Their responses have been published online individually, and are linked below.

    Farmington Mayor

    Todd Larson (incumbent)

    Farmington City Council

    Four candidates are vying for two open seats on the Farmington City Council.

    Douglas Bonar (incumbent)

    Robyn Craig

    Terry Donnelly (incumbent)

    Brett Wilson

    Farmington School Board

    Five remaining candidates are vying for three open seats on the Farmington Area School Board. Brian Treakle and Garret Roach filed for the race, but have since withdrawn and did not fill out the candidate survey.

    Jake Cordes (incumbent)

    Jacilyn Doyle

    John Guist

    Julie Singewald (incumbent)

    Steve Wilson

    One candidate has filed in a special election to fill a two-year term on the board.

    Kristin Goodreau

