Tractor-pulled trolleys will transport the audience back in time to explore the traditions of Halloween as they would have been celebrated in 1900.

There will be a "Frankenstein" silent moving picture at the village hall, spooky stories in the library, a fortune teller who uses apple peels at the Harris House, a talk at the cemetery about old burial customs, and a treasure hunt.

The Dakota City Dollar Hunt winner could win $100 and four passes to the "Christmas in the Village" event held at the village in December. Clues will be posted on the large sign outside the general store and on Facebook twice daily at 10:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

Old-fashioned ice cream in cones or dishes and 1919 Root Beer will be sold at the village drug store as well as a hot food menu.

Dakota County Heritage Village is located at 4008 220th St. W. in Farmington. Admission is $6 for ages 13 and up; $3 for ages four through 12 and free for ages three and under. For more information visit www.dakotacity.org/events/harvest-moon-festival.