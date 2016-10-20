Farmington grad releases viral Vikings anthem

Nate Millyunz, a Minneapolis-based rapper who grew up in Farmington, released his tribute to the 2016 Vikings, "Kings of the North," on YouTube on Monday. As of Thursday morning, it had racked up more than 177,000 views.

Be warned, some of the lyrics are not safe for work, but the chorus pretty much sums up the joy of being a Vikings fan right now: "I be yellin' skol to the Bowl / Purple reign in control / Remember when they tried to say that we would never blow? / Now we kings of the north."

Millyunz, aka Nathan John Mills, was born in Tennessee in 1991. He moved to Farmington when he was 6 years old and graduated from Farmington Area High School. He released his first album, "The Distress Kit," in 2014, followed shortly after by an extended play, "Waves." His most recent album, "Evening Star Way," is named after the street he grew up on in Farmington.

He will be starting an eight-city tour on Tuesday, Nov. 1 in Madison, Wis. Twin Cities fans can see him on Friday, Nov. 4 at The Pourhouse in Minneapolis. For more information visit Millyunz's website at natemillyunz.com. You can also find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NateMillyunz.