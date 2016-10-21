Farmington Halloween Walk promises a night of friendly fun
Farmington's 30th annual Halloween Walk will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 at Dodge Middle School, 4200 208th St. W.
The event will be held in the gym, and participants are asked to enter the doors on the west side of the building. Children are encouraged to wear their costumes, bring their trick-or-treat bags and a non-perishable food item for the Farmington Food Shelf.
Costumed characters, local businesses and organizations will hand out free, safe candy. Parents should accompany their children.
This event is sponsored by City of Farmington Park and Rec, Farmington Community Education and local businesses and organizations. More information is available at www.farmingtonCE.com or by calling 651-460-3200.