"Little Shop of Horrors" is a kooky cult classic written by composer Alan Menken and writer Howard Ashman based on the 1960 black comedy film directed by Roger Corman. Hapless flower shop assistant Seymour Krelborn becomes an overnight sensation when he discovers a strange and exotic plant. He names the plant Audrey II in order to impress glamorous Audrey, the co-worker he secretly loves.

He soon discovers that the plant thrives on human blood. How far will Seymour go to impress the woman of his dreams?

The production is led by guest director Josh Campbell, a working actor, director and producer in the Twin Cities. The cast, consisting entirely of UWRF students, includes Corey Fern (Shakopee, Minn.) as Seymour, Dallas Nicolai (Farmington, Minn.) as Audrey, Eric Cox (Maplewood, Minn.) as Mushnik, Jonah Conway (Ellsworth) as Orin, Whitney Owen (Ellsworth) as Crystal, Kayla Hanke (Hudson) as Chiffon, Mya Ennis (New Richmond, Wis.,) as Ronette, Sor Her (St. Paul) as the Audrey II Puppeteer, Nathan Thomas (White Bear Lake, Minn.) as the voice of Audrey II, Eve Burdick (Shakopee, Minn.), Ensemble 1, and Emma Johnson (Shoreview/Roseville, Minn.), Ensemble 2.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors (60 and older) and $5 for children and UWRF students with ID. The box office, located in Kleinpell Fine Arts, is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays. On performance days, the box office opens at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, by phone at 715-425-3114, or online at uwrf.edu/SASA/UniversityTheatre.