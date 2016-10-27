The Cass County Sheriff's Office received a report of an overturned canoe on the east side of Leech Lake in the Sugar Point area at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday.

Search efforts began immediately for the 66-year-old man from Federal Dam, Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said in a release. Several agencies are helping in the search, including the Federal Dam Fire Department, Leech Lake Tribal Police, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Leech Lake Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers, the Leech Lake Area Dive Team and the Minnesota State Patrol.

Woman who didn't trust banks loses $224,000 life savings in home theft

ST. PAUL—Someone broke into a St. Paul home and stole an estimated $224,000 of gold bars, cash and jewelry, wiping out a woman's life savings, police said Wednesday.

Officers were called Saturday to a St. Paul home where a 33-year-old woman and her 57-year-old mother live. They'd both gone to work about 9 a.m. and the younger woman got back to the home about 6:20 p.m.

She saw a locked side door had been pried open and the entire house ransacked and she called police, said Steve Linders, a St. Paul police spokesman.

The mother also returned home and officers noticed she "was very distraught and it appeared as if she was going to throw up," said Steve Linders, a police spokesman.

They asked if she was OK and the woman told officers her entire life savings had been stolen.

The woman said she didn't trust banks, so she hid her valuables in her bedroom and they'd all been taken in the burglary.

Her retirement savings consisted of $60,000 in cash, 100 1-ounce gold bars and a diamond ring valued at $36,000 that her daughter had given her, Linders said. The gold bars would be worth about $127,000.