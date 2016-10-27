Thursday, Oct. 27

Family Fresh Market, 115 Elm St., will be having its first ever Community Kids Halloween Party. It's free to kids of all ages, all the store asks is that they each bring one nonperishable food item to be donated to the local food shelf. The store will have kids games, cookie decorating, a coloring contest and trick-or-treating. Corn dogs, cheese curds, mini donuts, onion rings, fries, pop and ice cream sandwiches will be sold. For the adults, there will be several deals for shopping savings inside.

Friday, Oct. 28

Dodge Middle School, 4200 208th St. W., will host a Halloween Walk from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Children are encouraged to wear their costumes, bring their trick and treat bags and a nonperishable food item for the Farmington Food Shelf. Costumed characters, local businesses and organizations will hand out free, safe candy. Parents should accompany their children. This event is sponsored by the city's parks and rec department, Farmington Community Education and local businesses and organizations.

The Schmitz-Maki Arena, 114 Spruce St., is hosting a Halloween Skate from 7-8:30 p.m. All ages are welcome. There will be prizes and a costume contest. Admission is free with a food shelf donation. For more information, call 651-280-6960.

Saturday, Oct. 29

The Mug, 18450 Pilot Knob Road, will be having a Halloween costume party for adults from 7 p.m. to midnight. There will be prizes for the best costumes. The first drawing is at 9 p.m. and the second drawing is at midnight. For more information, look them up on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/The-Mug-124764987623795/.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Blue Nose Coffee, 20700 Chippendale Ave. W., will have a fall festival from 3-5 p.m. The festival will include face paint, games, a photo booth and a costume contest.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 600 Walnut St., is hosting a trunk-or-treat event in the parking lot from 4-6 p.m. Billed as a safe, family-friendly experience, the church promises lots of candy will be unloaded on the trick-or-treaters. The church will also have options for kids with allergies.

Monday, Oct. 31

Trinity Care Center, 3410 213th St. W., will open its doors from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for its annual Halloween party. There will be trick-or-treating, a cake walk and cookies to decorate. The event is free and the visit means a lot to the residents who live there and cannot get out anymore.