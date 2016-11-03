"This means that as long as they qualify and meet the standards, women will now be able to contribute to our mission in ways they could not before," Carter said at a press conference at the Pentagon in December 2015. "They'll be able to drive tanks, give orders, lead infantry soldiers into combat."

Farmington's annual Patriotic Day celebration on Thursday, Nov. 10 will reflect this major change through this year's theme, "Women in the Military."

The keynote speaker is General Sandy Best, chief of staff with the Minnesota Air National Guard. When Best, a Minneapolis native, was promoted to brigadier general in February 2016, she became the first female general in the history of the Minnesota National Guard.

Best's military career began in 1984 when she joined the Minnesota Air National Guard's 133rd Airlift Wing as a personnel specialist. She became a commissioned officer in 1991 and was deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2008.

As chief of staff, Best is responsible for command supervision, oversight and leadership of the 133rd Airlift Wing and 148th Fighter Wing of the Minnesota Air National Guard.

The celebration begins with a free community meal at Farmington High School beginning at 5 p.m., followed by a presentation at 7 p.m. recognizing service men and women in the community.

In addition to Best's keynote, the celebration will include performances of patriotic music by elementary and high school bands and choirs.

Free transportation will be provided from several locations in the community. To reserve a ride, call 651-460-1805.

Co-sponsors for this annual event include Farmington Area Public Schools, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 189, Farmington Lions Club, Farmington VFW Post 7762, Farmington VFW Auxiliary Post 7662, and the Farmington Yellow Ribbon Network.

More information is available at www.farmingtonCE.com or by calling 651-460-3200.