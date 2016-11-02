Winter parking restrictions began Nov. 1

Cars are also not allowed to be parked on streets, highways, alleys or public parking areas from 2:30-5:30 a.m. Cars need to be removed from streets after a snowfall of greater than two inches until streets are plowed from curb to curb.

Farmington residents can get alerts on street maintenance, snow plowing and parking by subscribing to E-Notifications on the city's website at www.ci.farmington.mn.us/government/communications/e-notifications.