Winter parking restrictions began Nov. 1
Winter parking restrictions in the city of Farmington begin Nov. 1 and end on April 15 of each year.
During that time, no vehicles should be parked or left in any street, highway, alley or public parking area within city limits for more than 72 consecutive hours.
Cars are also not allowed to be parked on streets, highways, alleys or public parking areas from 2:30-5:30 a.m. Cars need to be removed from streets after a snowfall of greater than two inches until streets are plowed from curb to curb.
Farmington residents can get alerts on street maintenance, snow plowing and parking by subscribing to E-Notifications on the city's website at www.ci.farmington.mn.us/government/communications/e-notifications.