Empire Township structure fire deemed suspicious

The abandoned house, at 2990 208th St., was completely destroyed. There were no injuries reported.

"Prior to my tenure, that home had been abandoned for years and has been on fire multiple times," Larsen said.

The department made the decision to let it burn to the ground this time, keeping an eye on it from 2:20 p.m. to 8:40 p.m.

Larsen said because of other fires, the structure had become unstable and was a safety hazard.

Originally the call came in as a grass fire. Twenty-three Farmington firefighters, with assistance from Rosemount, kept watch over it as it burned, making sure the fire did not spread into the nearby cornfield.

"Anyone who saw anything (regarding how the fire was started) is asked to contact the Dakota County Sheriff's department," Larsen said.

The Empire Township fire was one of 70 calls for service the department responded to in October. The calls included one building fire, one grain dryer fire, two cooking fires and five complaints of unauthorized burning. Year to date, the department has responded to 578 emergency incidents.

Larsen said the totals were normal for this time of year.

He said they have received a few more calls than usual regarding unauthorized burns.

"Only firewood can be burned," he said. "No leaves, yard waste, paper, garbage or other unauthorized materials can be burned. All of the approved things are on the city's website."

Recruiting firefighters

The Farmington Fire Department is looking for a few good firefighters. Currently at 51 volunteer firefighters, the city has approved the department expanding its force to 60. The rules have also changed from requiring volunteers to be a maximum of four miles from a station to allowing them to be up to 10 miles away.

"We did this to expand the pool of applicants," Larsen said. "There are people that live in the townships that have wanted to be firefighters for years."

He said while being close by is important to responding quickly to a fire, there are times, such as the Oct. 30 structure fire, when having extra firefighters to relieve the first responders would be helpful.

"Some situations are more labor intensive," Larsen said. "Just because you live 10 miles away, doesn't mean we couldn't use the help."

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, must have a valid Minnesota driver's license, must complete a physical agility test and pass a medical examination. If hired, the trainee must complete a year probationary period and must respond to a minimum number of fire calls, training drills, meetings and special events.

Firefighters receive an hourly wage for training and fire callouts, uniforms and retirement.

The department will be taking applications for a recruit class that starts in January.

Besides the city, the department also services Empire, Eureka and Castle Rock townships.

Turkey Bingo is Nov. 5

The Farmington Firefighters Auxiliary Association is having its 66th annual Turkey Bingo fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 5. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. at Fire Station One, 21625 Denmark Ave. This is the largest fundraiser by the FFAA. Over the past two years, the FFAA has donated nearly $20,000 which was used to buy portable radios and emergency alerting pagers.

The event includes door prizes, raffles and turkey sandwiches. Daubers will be available for purchase. Lucky winners could take home a Thanksgiving turkey. For more information, see the city website or the department's Facebook page.