During National Collection Week, Nov. 14 through 21, Farmington residents will donate shoeboxes — filled with school supplies, hygiene items, notes of encouragement and fun toys, such as a doll or soccer ball — for Operation Christmas Child to deliver to children in need around the world. This year, Farmington residents hope to contribute more than 90,000 shoebox gifts toward the 2016 global goal of reaching 12 million children.

The drop-off location at Bible Baptist Church, 19700 Akin Road, will be open during the following dates and times: Nov. 14 from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Nov. 15 from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Nov. 16 from 1-4 p.m.; Nov. 17 from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.; Nov. 18 from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.; Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m., Nov. 20 from 1-3 p.m.; and Nov. 21 from 1-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call 952-217-0794 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. By going online to give the suggested donation of $7 per shoebox gift, participants can follow their box to discover where in the world it will be delivered. They can also pack a shoebox gift online and even upload a photo and note of encouragement.