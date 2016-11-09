Newcomer Jacilyn Doyle performed strongly as well, receiving 5,860 votes (17.64 percent).

Incumbent and 2009 Farmington High School graduate Jake Cordes was re-elected in a neck and neck contest with challenger Steve Wilson. Cordes received 5,799 votes (17.45 percent) while Wilson received 5,767 votes (17.36 percent), a difference of only 32 votes.

John Guist, a pastor and leadership coach, came out near the bottom with 4,296 votes (12.93 percent).

Two candidates who withdrew from the race but whose names still appeared on the ballot managed to still get 14 percent of the vote. Garret Roach received 6 percent (1,947 votes) while Brian Treakle received 8 percent (2,786 votes).

One candidate — Kristin Goodreau — ran unopposed in a special election to fill a two-year term on the school board that opened up when former member Tera Lee resigned to take a teaching position in the district. Goodreau, the executive director of nonprofit adoption agency and a licensed teacher, said she will bring honesty, transparency and integrity to her position on the school board.

"Although I am just one voice, I will work to be a voice that asks questions and seeks common sense solutions to the issues that our district will face," she said.