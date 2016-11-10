According to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, two men were arrested and charged for shooting a deer on private land in the Erskine area near 170th Avenue Southeast and 380th Street Southeast.

Deputies responded after hearing gunshots on known private land. The Minnesota DNR and local conservation officers also responded to the scene. The men's names were not released.

Extra seat belt enforcement yields 4,351 citations

ST. PAUL—Law enforcement throughout Minnesota issued 4,351 citations for not buckling up during a recent seat belt enforcement campaign, almost 1,200 fewer than a year ago, the state Department of Public Safety said.

Deputies, police officers and state troopers from 312 agencies also issued 166 child seat citations, 38 more than last year's campaign.

During the two-week extra enforcement period that ended at the end of October, 28 people were killed in traffic accidents—including 19 in vehicles—across the state. Of those, the department said, nine were not wearing seat belts.

Man shot by strangers at home after drinks with woman he met on Facebook

LAUDERDALE, Minn.—A Lauderdale man thought he had hit it off with a woman he recently met through Facebook and who had come over to his place for drinks.

But while the 22-year-old man went to his bedroom to prepare for a romantic evening, the woman was letting two masked men into his home, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court.

The men hit him with a revolver, shot him in the leg and robbed him of $160, the complaint said.

The complaint accused Aynslie Ladon Thorman, 22, of Spencer, Iowa, of setting up the victim. She was charged with two counts of aggravated first-degree robbery and two counts of first-degree burglary involving a dangerous weapon and an assault on a person.

Duluth man missing in Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness

ELY, Minn.—Authorities searching for a missing Duluth man in the eastern Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness located a partially submerged canoe and other items believed to have belonged to the man, authorities reported Tuesday.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office was notified at about 3 p.m. Monday that 59-year-old Michael Raymond Hickey had failed to report to work after a fishing trip to Pine Lake in the BWCAW over the weekend. Hickey had left Friday and was supposed to return Sunday, Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen said in a news release.

Sheriff's deputies and Cook County Search and Rescue personnel found the Hickey's truck at the McFarland Lake boat landing, and later found the partially submerged canoe registered to the missing man, "as well as paddles and personal effects" believed to belong to the man, Eliasen reported.

Eliasen said Hickey is a "longtime user of the area who has been fishing Pine Lake for many years."