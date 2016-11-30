Just after opening in October, the MondriBarn Little Free Library at Windswept Hill Farm, 20828 Ahern Blvd., was named a Library of Distinction by the national organization that oversees the thousands of official Little Free Libraries popping up across the United States.

Steward Wendy Wustenberg said she wanted to build her own Little Free Library since the moment she first saw one in St. Paul several years ago. As a lifelong reader, Wustenberg said she felt drawn to the idea of promoting literacy and community through such a simple concept.

"I knew what it was and why it was there — I had instant affection for the idea — and thought someday I'm going to build one of those," said Wustenberg. "It's such a simple way of getting together with people who love books, newspapers, magazines any written word."

The idea really got going, however, thanks to the excitement of her neighbors, Brooke and Clara Dubbles — "It's been wonderful fun to see their enthusiasm," said Wustenberg.

Brooke and Clara, a fourth-grader and a sixth-grader at Randolph Public Schools, have taken the lead in filling the Little Free Library with a range of children's books they loved but have outgrown — everything from "The Boxcar Children" to "Junie B. Jones" to "A Wrinkle in Time."

"I think every book that we've had, that the girls were done with, has gone in there," said their mom, Joylynn Dubbles.

Wustenberg takes the lead on curating and supplying the adult titles, and the neighbors have worked together to make their Little Free Library a destination in the community.

After thinking long and hard about how to protect the books inside the Little Free Library from the elements, Wustenberg said she came across the perfect solution on Craigslist — an 80-year-old icebox owned by a family in Anoka.

"It was really well-sized for books," Wustenberg said.

The icebox sits on a base next to a bench and a mailbox — home to newspapers and magazines — and is covered with a roof built from the same repurposed materials used to build Windswept Hill Farm's sheep barn visible at the top of the driveway. The barn's carpenter, Rich West, was also involved in helping build the Little Free Library.

A solar light keeps the library brightly lit for patrons walking by in the morning and evening, and there's even a place to tie up a dog for those who want to sit and read for a few minutes. Next summer, Wustenberg said she wants to add a hitching post for horse riders who may come by.

Patrons who visit the MondriBarn Little Free Library are encouraged to take a book, leave a book and sign the guest book located inside the icebox.

For more information on other Little Free Libraries located in the community, visit https://littlefreelibrary.org/ourmap/.