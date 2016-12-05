Five firefighters, including one in a water suit, pulled the woman to shore, Berg said. It's believed the woman had been in the water for about 15 minutes. She had been clinging to a tree branch.

"She was complaining of being cold and shivering," Berg said. "When you're in water, it doesn't take long for hypothermia to set in."

The water was frigid, with the air temperature just above freezing.

Police are trying to determine how the woman got in the water, he said. The woman was taken to a hospital. "We haven't gotten any updates" on her condition, Berg said.

Woman, child injured in separate highway accidents near Lake Park, Minn.

LAKE PARK, Minn. — Icy road conditions on Highway 10 near here caused two accidents in a little more than an hour resulting in injuries the night of Saturday, Dec. 3.

In the first accident, shortly before 7 p.m., slick conditions caused a driver to slide off the road and into the ditch, where the driver sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Alyssa R. Graphenteen, 20, of Perham, was driving when she lost control and slid off the highway, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. She suffered minor injuries and was transported for treatment.

A little more than an hour later, at the same location, milepost 35 east of Lake Park, another car slid off the highway, rolling into the ditch, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The driver, Chad. M. Christianson, 27, Moorhead, had no apparent injury. An infant passenger, Haliee G. Christianson, suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Two people suffer minor injuries in two-vehicle crash near Sartell

SARTELL, Minn. — Two people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 9:52 last night in Sartell, Minnesota.

Angela Schlangen of Sartell, Minnesota was traveling Northbound on Highway 15.

As she turned left onto County Road 1 she was struck by a GMC K15.

Theresa Brown of Waverly, Minnesota, the driver of the GMC K15, was traveling Southbound on Highway 15 when she hit Schlangen's Toyota Rav 4.

Roads were wet when the crash happened.

Sartell Police Department and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted those involved in the crash.

Brown and her passenger received non-life threatening injuries.