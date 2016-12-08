Yellow Ribbon Network packages cookies for veterans
Cookie Walk Exchange kitchen cookie goddesses took care to package the perfect holiday cookie trays from hundreds of donated sweet treats that were delivered to local military families and veterans to honor them for their service and sacrifice to our country.
Volunteers with the Farmington Yellow Ribbon Network packaged more than 100 large cookie trays as part of the annual exchange held Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Rambling River Center in Farmington.