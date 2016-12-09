On Tuesday, a member of the Oakland Cemetery grounds crew found a plastic box holding cremains when he went to lock the front gate on Sycamore Street at Jackson Street about 4:30 p.m., said Robert Schoenrock, the cemetery's grounds superintendent.

The container had been placed behind a large granite pillar at the cemetery's entrance, Schoenrock said. He said he'd never had a similar situation at Oakland Cemetery and was uncertain why someone would have left the cremains there.

A sticker on the urn said "James Harris" and "January 2010," according to a St. Paul police spokesman. It also listed the funeral home as T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel in Peoria, Ill.

Schoenrock tried calling the funeral home to see where the remains might belong. He left several messages, but he said Thursday that he hadn't received a return call, and he contacted police Wednesday. He turned the cremains over to an officer, who placed them in the St. Paul police property room.

A death notice in the Peoria Journal Star indicates a man named James Harris, 64, of Peoria, died on Jan. 21, 2010. It said he had two sisters who lived in St. Paul.

Schoenrock said he would like to see the cremains reunited with Harris' family.

"I hope if someone is looking for them they could get returned to the family because it's pretty sad they were left there," he said.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 651-291-1111.

Saturday to be 'Bob Dylan Day' in Minnesota

HIBBING, Minn. — Bob Dylan, Minnesota's native son, will be celebrated on the Iron Range on Saturday.

To honor Dylan's achievements, Gov. Mark Dayton is expected to proclaim it "Bob Dylan Day" during a free event at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Hibbing High School auditorium. The Nobel award ceremony is Saturday in Stockholm, though Dylan said last month that he would miss the event "due to pre-existing commitments."

Dylan was born Robert Zimmerman in Duluth and was raised in Hibbing, graduating from Hibbing High School in 1959.

"Bob Dylan was a true son of the Iron Range in his independence, his talent and his ability to triumph over adversity. He spoke to a generation of young Americans, myself included, who were engaged in an unending war in Vietnam, the fight for civil rights and rapid changes in our society," Dayton said. "Dylan's influence on American music and culture will be long-lasting."

The Hibbing Dylan Project is also hosting a Nobel Prize party to celebrate Dylan's beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Androy Hotel in Hibbing. For more information and tickets, visit the Hibbing Dylan Project's Facebook page.

Grand jury indicts suspect in fatal Dollar Tree store shooting

BURNSVILLE, Minn.—A grand jury has indicted a South St. Paul man on charges of first- and second-degree murder in last month's shooting death of a 69-year-old Rosemount man in a Dollar Tree store in Burnsville.

The 16-member Dakota County grand jury on Thursday indicted Grant David Hendrickson, 27, for killing Donald Joseph Hortsch and also shooting a 27-year-old man who was left paralyzed in the Nov. 7 attack, the county attorney's office said in a statement. This indictment supersedes prior charges filed Nov. 9.

In addition to the murder charges, Hendrickson was indicted with first- and second-degree attempted murder; first- and second-degree assault; and possession of a pistol by a prohibited person.

According to a criminal complaint, the shootings followed a dispute in the store involving Hendrickson, his girlfriend and a store employee.

The shooting victims were store customers and did not know Hendrickson, according to the complaint.

On Thursday, Hendrickson made his first appearance in court, where bail was set at $1.5 million. He remained jailed Thursday, and is scheduled to appear in court again Jan. 30.

Charges: Kidnapped pregnant woman choked with scarf till she passes out

WILLMAR, Minn. — A pregnant Willmar woman was repeatedly stalked, forced into a vehicle, assaulted and choked with a scarf until she passed out by a man against whom she has a two-year court order for protection, court documents indicate.

Kandiyohi County authorities charged 28-year-old Erik Ozornia, formerly of Willmar, with 16 felonies Tuesday in three different cases. The charges include kidnapping, stalking, second-degree assault, domestic assault by strangulation and threats of violence.

The criminal complaints on those charges detail stalking behavior coupled with violent threats that allegedly began just days after the restraining order was issued against Ozornia.

In early November, court documents say she received an estimated 400 calls, threatening text messages and one call in which Ozornia allegedly told the woman he was going to stab her and himself to "get it over with."

Things escalated on Nov. 24. Around 1 a.m., the woman was walking home from a friend's home when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up next to her and Orzonia allegedly grabbed her by her coat and hair and pulled her inside.

He then took her to a Willmar home, where he allegedly slapped, punched and kicked the woman. He also reportedly grabbed her scarf and choked her with it until she passed out.

Ozornia was arrested the night of Dec. 4, after he reportedly called the woman and told her where he was located, stating he wanted to turn himself into authorities. His next court appearance is Dec. 19.

Zebra mussel larvae found in Leech Lake

BEMIDJI, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources confirmed Thursday that zebra mussels in their larval stage were found in two locations in Leech Lake in Cass County.

The DNR said it has found no adult zebra mussels in the lake, but the locations and numbers of zebra mussel larvae, called veligers, indicate a reproducing population may be present.

The DNR confirmed more than 30 veligers from a sample collected in deep water off the shore of Portage Bay, on the northeast side of the 110,000-acre lake, and more than 40 veligers from a sample collected in the center of Kabekona Bay, on Leech Lake's western edge, officials said in a release.

No veligers were present in samples collected from three other sites between Portage and Kabekona bays. The two sites where veligers were confirmed are nearly 17 miles apart.

Portage Bay is within the Leech Lake Reservation; Kabekona Bay is not. The DNR "will work with the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, the Leech Lake Association, property owners and local governments to conduct a broader search and discuss options," officials said in the release.