Jermaine Dequinte Henderson, 37, of Minneapolis and Amber Lynn Shaugabay, 24, of Detroit Lakes were allegedly caught with 59 grams of heroin in a safe on a dresser in their motel room.

During the search on Nov. 29, officers with the West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crime Task Force also found other things associated with drug sales, including $4,099 cash, two digital scales, multiple baggies and a razor blade.

Also in the safe was a .25 caliber handgun with one live round in the magazine.

Police also found 3.5 grams of heroin in a baggie on a bedroom dresser, along with meth in a baggie in a bedroom and a small amount of heroin in a purse.

Since early November, the couple had allegedly sold heroin to a series of visitors to their motel room, which wasn't named in the complaint.

On Dec. 1 District Judge Andrew Pearson set cash bail for Henderson at $12,500 or bond at $100,000, with conditions of release, or $200,000 without conditions. He posted $100,000 bond on Dec. 6 and was released.

Cash bail for Shaugabay was set at $1,000, or $25,000 bond with conditions, or $50,000 bond without conditions of release. She posted $1,000 on Dec. 9 and was released.

Both are charged with two felony counts of first-degree controlled substance crime, and one count of felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime.

Henderson also faces one count of felony handgun violation. Henderson, who was convicted of second-degree murder in 1999 and third-degree assault in 2012, is prohibited from possessing firearms.

School gets new band instruments, thanks to Barry Manilow

BURNSVILLE, Minn.—Nicollet Middle School in Burnsville is the recipient of $35,000 in new instruments from Barry Manilow's Music Project.

Beverly Price put out a call to the organization, which donates instruments to schools, after learning her friend and 20-year Nicollet music teacher Ann Bakken was worried about providing instruments students might need.

In her email, Price wrote: "I'm a police officer at Nicollet Middle School, and I have a teacher who is so compassionate, and so willing to do anything to make sure that the music program continues."

The Manilow Music Project, in collaboration with Yamaha, donated two flutes, four trumpets, six clarinets and three French horns, fulfilling Bakken's wish list.

Price surprised Bakken with the gift at the school's eighth-grade band concert early in December, where a teary-eyed Bakken — caught on video — told parents, "I feel like I'm on a game show."

"I am so grateful and overjoyed, and I am so excited for the students to play on these instruments," Bakken wrote in a news release.

Nicollet Middle School is at least the second metro recipient of instruments from the Manilow Music Project. Youth Advantage, a Stillwater nonprofit that helps low-income families pay for sports and fine arts activities, received 26 instruments in 2012.

Manilow last performed at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center in April as part of his "One Last Time!" tour.

Autopsy: Woman found dead outdoors in St. Paul had died of exposure

ST. PAUL—Exposure to the cold killed a 34-year-old woman who was found outside in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood Monday, the Ramsey County medical examiner's office said Wednesday.

It was not immediately known how long the woman was outdoors. Officials were called to the 900 block of Cleveland Avenue around 11 a.m. Monday, and the woman was pronounced dead. The name of the woman, who lived in the area, has not been released.

Temperatures in the Twin Cities dropped to 3 below zero Monday morning, with a wind chill — a rough measure of how cold it feels — of minus 19.

The medical examiner's office determined the woman's cause of death was hypothermia from exposure, said Lori Hedican, the office's chief investigator. Toxicology results are pending.

There have been no other cold-related deaths this season in Ramsey and Washington counties, Hedican said.

Man killed in head-on crash in Becker County

DETROIT LAKES, Minn.—A Detroit Lakes man was killed in a head-on crash between a van and SUV around midnight Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Authorities say Bruce Vidden, 58, was on Highway 59 and Becker County Road 104 when one of the vehicles crossed the center line around midnight.

Duane Koltes, 74, Fargo, was injured.

Volunteers needed for annual bird count

DETROIT LAKES, Minn.—The holidays are almost upon us — which means it must be time for the National Audubon Society's annual Christmas Bird Count.

This year, the Audubon Christmas Bird Count will mobilize over 72,000 volunteer bird counters in more than 2,500 locations across the Western Hemisphere. The Detroit Lakes area count is set for this Thursday, Dec. 15, while the Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge will host a similar event on Monday, Dec. 19.

Volunteers are needed for both bird counts. To sign up for a count in the Detroit Lakes area, please contact Nancy Henke at (218) 234-5680 or wchenke1@gmail.com. To volunteer for the Tamarac event on Monday, please contact Steve Midthune at (507) 458-0317 or smidthune@loretel.net.

The Detroit Lakes area Christmas Bird Count has been held annually since 1990. It was started by former Tamarac Refuge employee Betsy Beneke, an avid birder, and the Lakes Area Birding Club, Henke said.

Enbridge cancels pipeline forum after heated community meeting

CLEARBROOK, Minn. — An Enbridge-hosted meeting in Clearbrook, Minn., set for Wednesday has been cancelled after a similar meeting in Bemidji Tuesday ended early when police told an activist to leave.

Both meetings were scheduled to allow landowners and community members to ask questions and voice concerns regarding the replacement of Line 3, an Enbridge oil pipeline that runs from Alberta, Canada, through northern Minnesota to Superior, Wis.

During Tuesday's meeting activist Winona LaDuke attempted to quiet the room and ask questions regarding the maintenance of the old Line 3. A Bemidji police officer told LaDuke to leave as Enbridge personnel left the room.

"We have heard the same disruptive behavior is planned for today," Shannon Gustafson, a communications supervisor for Enbridge said via email. "We don't feel it is productive to continue with today's meeting."

Gustafson added that Enbridge will follow up with landowners individually.