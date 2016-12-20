Santa visits area seniors during Rotary luncheon
Santa Claus made a stop at the Rotary Club of Farmington’s senior holiday luncheon Dec. 15 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
The club served more than 120 seniors at the annual event. In addition to a catered lunch of meatloaf, corn and mashed potatoes, seniors received entertainment from the Farmington High School New Dimension choir and Synergy Dance Center dancers.
They went home with gift bags that included fruit, a Christmas ornament and more.