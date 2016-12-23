Bringing joy with Toys for Town

Toys for Town is an annual holiday toy drive organized by the Farmington Police Department. Community members drop off toys in collection bins at area businesses throughout the month of December, then help wrap and deliver the toys, along with a holiday meal, to families in need.

Farmington Police Chief Brian Lindquist said this year's toy drive served 80 to 90 families in the Farmington school district, including about 250 children. (RiverTown Multimedia photos by Matt and Jennifer Steichen)