The essentials for a winter driving survival kit

Keeping some food and utility items in a vehicle can be lifesaving in an emergency, according to ReadyWisconsin, an initiative of the state's Emergency Management department.

"If you slide off into a ditch and are stranded during a storm, food and other items in your kit could help keep you and your family safe until emergency help arrives," Wisconsin Adjutant General Don Dunbar said in a news release.

Suggested items for a winter driving survival kit include:

Shovel

Windshield scraper

Flashlight with extra batteries

Battery-powered radio

Water

Snack foods such as raisins, energy bars and mini candy bars

Matches and small candles

Red bandana or cloth to signal help

Whistle

Car phone charger

More suggestions can be found at readywisconsin.wi.gov/winter/HowToMakeAKit.asp.

ReadyWisconsin suggests storing items in the passenger compartment in case the vehicle's trunk is inaccessible.

Survival tips

Minnesota Department of Public Safety warns of the effect cold weather can have on vehicles such as reducing the effectiveness of batteries by 50 percent or more. Should drivers and passengers get stranded in a vehicle during winter conditions, the department offers the following survival tips: