Ceremony dominates policy as Minnesota Legislature opens

The 2017 legislative session kicked off with more pageantry and routine business than serious policy work.

Tuesday's major policy discussion was about how to help Minnesotans afford privately purchase health insurance.

Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton said he will include in his budget proposal a plan in which some families could save nearly $600 a month in insurance premiums via an instant rebate.

"I am calling on the Legislature this week to pass the bill I proposed," Dayton said of the measure he first suggested in October, when it became known that some individual insurance policy premiums would rise 67 percent.

About 5 percent of Minnesotans buy insurance from the individual market, but most get coverage via employers and government insurance.

Besides the soaring premiums, many policies now force Minnesotans to pay high deductibles and do not cover their regular doctors. There are reports that some patients will be forced to drive 60 miles or more to get to a doctor in an insurance policy's network.

Dayton wants to rush the premium relief through the Legislature, but many Republicans say other health insurance changes are needed right away, too.

"I want to make sure some of the key reforms get done," Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, said.

Daudt said he expects the House to pass a short-term bill next week that would provide relief to Minnesotans affected by soaring premium prices.

"That's our hope, if that can contain some long-term reforms, great," Daudt. "If not, we will be passing another long-term reform bill, which will hopefully reshape that individual marketplace and provide the stability it's going to need going into Jan. 1 of 2018."

The governor, Gazelka and Daudt met in private Tuesday to discuss health insurance, but there was no word on whether anything we decided.

Routine House and Senate organizational work dominated the Tuesday, with Wednesday set aside for no official work as legislators planned to attend a traditional seminar.

Tuesday started with the state Supreme Court holding a hearing its historic Capitol chambers. Throughout the day, Capitol visitors talked about the bright interior after three years' renovation for $310 million.

Dayton took advantage of new space for his office to move into the historic governor's office after spending the first six years of his tenure in a smaller space so he could give some top aides what would have been his office.

"I lost my little cubby over there," Dayton said, pointing toward a new stairwell.

The main job of the session, which can last until May 22, will be to draw up a two-year state budget to replace the $42 billion one that expires June 30. Without a budget in place, at least some of state government would shut down.

Also planned are coming up with ways to fund transportation, whether state construction projects should be approved this year and debating a tax bill providing several tax cuts as well as increasing state aid sent to local governments.

The governor delivers his budget plan on Jan. 24, a day after he gives his annual State of the State speech.