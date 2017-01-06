Though police soon located the hearse—owned by the Cease Family Funeral Home—in Clearwater County, it had been burned down to the chassis.

The hearse was taken from the funeral home's Bemidji location according to Kevin Cease, who owns the business with his family. Cease said police were informed of the theft immediately and quickly found the burned-out vehicle.

"It wasn't more than an hour later that they had found it burning in Clearwater County," he said.

Officials with the Bemidji Police Department could not immediately be reached for comment, but Cease said that as far as he knows nobody has been arrested for the theft of the $35,000 vehicle. He said the thief gained access to the hearse by breaking the window of a locked van belonging to the funeral home and locating a garage door opener inside.

Cease said he and his family feel unsettled by the theft.

"It seems like a slam against funeral service and all the professional service that we provide to a family," Cease said. "We care for the most vulnerable people and we're honored to take care of them. To have our facility broken into seems like an extreme violation, and we're really very upset."

Missing man died of cold, meth use

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn.—Joseph Michael Hernandez, whose body was found near a Mendota Heights park on Nov. 24, died of exposure to cold and rainy weather, and "acute methamphetamine toxicity" was a factor, the Dakota County sheriff's office said Thursday.

Hernandez, 35, was last seen Oct. 26 and was reported missing Nov. 7. His body was found in Friendly Marsh Park, at Delaware Avenue and Dodge Lane, just south of Minnesota 110 and Henry Sibley High School.

The park is about three miles east of the Mendota Heights Motel, where Hernandez was last seen and had been staying.

Hernandez, who grew up on St. Paul's West Side, left the motel on foot after arguing with a friend.

Mendota Heights police investigated his death as a possible homicide, but searches of his motel room and other places turned up no evidence of foul play.

Crash in roadside ditch kills MN man

DE GRAFF, Minn.—A Benson man died Wednesday, Jan. 5, after suffering injuries in a snowmobile crash.

According to the Swift County Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Nicholas Edwards died at Swift County-Benson Hospital.

Edwards had been driving a snowmobile southbound in the western ditch of County Road 31, just north of De Graff.

Around 7 p.m. Wednesday, he crashed the snowmobile into a drainage ditch, the Swift County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The Benson Police Department, Benson Ambulance and Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and rendered emergency aid.

Edwards was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Minn. traffic fatalities near 400 for 2016

ST. PAUL—Minnesota officials say 397 people died in traffic fatalities on state roadways in 2016, a number that could climb near the 2015 final figure of 411 as more data is evaluated.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety projects the final number to be 412, it said in a news release Thursday, Jan. 5.

Pedestrian deaths increased to 60 in a preliminary count, the highest number since 61 died in 1991 and a 50 percent increase over the average of the past five years.

"It is distressing to see such an increase in pedestrian deaths. These are our neighbors, our coworkers, our family members and friends," said Donna Berger, Office of Traffic Safety director, in a news release. "It's especially upsetting because this doesn't have to happen. These tragedies are preventable but it requires both motorists and pedestrians to do their part. If we all follow some simple guidelines such as paying attention, lives will be saved."

Other preliminary figures include:

• 362 fatal crashes, compared with a final figure of 375 in 2015

• 53 motorcyclist fatalities, compared with a final figure of 61 in 2015

• 7 bicyclist fatalities, compared with a final figure of 10 in 2015

The DPS-OTS says speed was a contributing factor in one in five fatalities, with drunk driving a factor in one in four fatalities and distracted driving one in five. Half of vehicle occupants who were killed were not wearing a seat belt.