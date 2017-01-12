Next month, the Masons are opening up their beautiful historic meeting place and providing a meal for visitors. A free spaghetti dinner will be served beginning at 6 p.m., followed by a presentation at 7 p.m. that will share the history of masonry and how masonry serves the community today.

This event will be held where the organization meets — on the second floor of 326 Third St., in downtown Farmington. The meeting space is filled with interesting photos and artifacts.

The event is free, however registration is required by Jan. 22. Registration information can be found online through Farmington Community Education at www.farmingtonCE.com or by calling 651-460-3200.

Farmington Journey is an initiative led by the Farmington Rambling River Center, Farmington Community Education and the Farmington Rosemount Independent Town Pages. The purpose of the program is to inspire the baby boomer and older adult population to enhance and ignite their life experiences, health, and happiness as they move forward in aging.

Chartered by the Grand Lodge of Minnesota, A.F. & A.M. in 1867, Corinthian Lodge No. 67 has served as the central Masonic experience for the cities of Farmington, Lakeville, Rosemount and the surrounding area.