An advisory council recommended the 12 to a joint legislative committee that will make a final recommendation to the full Legislature for a vote.

The four open seats include one each from Minnesota's second, third and eighth congressional districts as well as one statewide at-large seat. All appointments will be for six-year terms for the governing body of 12 members.

The committee received a total of 36 applications for the four positions.

The finalists recommended by district are:

Second District (southern Minnesota): Ian Benson, Rosemount; Jim Carter, Hastings; and Sandra Krebsbach, Mendota Heights

Third District (Twin Cities suburbs): Walter Erickson, Wayzata; Tom Devine, Chanhassen; Darrin Rosha, Independence; and Tammy Lee Stanoch, Minnetonka

Eighth District (northeastern Minnesota): David McMillan, Duluth and Curtis Teberg, Saginaw

At-Large: Tom Devine, Chanhassen; Kent Molde, Eden Prairie; Kendall Powell, Golden Valley; and John Regal, Oak Park Heights

Due to redistricting, current incumbent regent for the second congressional district, Tom Devine, now resides in the third congressional district. The RCAC opted to recommend him as a candidate for both the third congressional district and the statewide at-large seat.

18-year-old dies in icy crash; six survive

BAXTER, Minn.—An 18-year-old motorist was killed Tuesday evening in north-central Minnesota when his pickup truck slid into the path of an oncoming vehicle on icy roads.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Devin Shawn Alexander, 18, of Baxter was trying to pass another vehicle shortly before 6:30 p.m. on westbound Minnesota 210 in rural Cass County.

Alexander lost control and his GMC Sierra was hit by an eastbound Ford F-250 pickup truck.

The driver of the Ford was identified as 17-year-old Lane Dennis Blowers of Motley. The State Patrol said he was hospitalized with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Five teenage passengers in Blowers' vehicle were not injured.

The collision remains under investigation.

At least three other Minnesota motorists died Monday and Tuesday in weather-related crashes.

One crash involved a truck driver who rear-ended a Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplow in Stearns County. He was identified Tuesday as Timothy Michael Ekhoff, 30, of St. Michael.

Writer for New York newspaper who uncovered UND posts to speak at Concordia

MOORHEAD, Minn.—The man who alerted a national audience to two racially charged social media posts from a North Dakota college campus last fall will bring his social justice message to Concordia College in Moorhead on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 16.

Shaun King is the senior justice writer for the New York Daily News, focusing on police brutality and race. King, who lives in Brooklyn and is a husband and father of five, primarily uses social media to let others know about what he considers to be acts of injustice.

Members of a student group that secured King's visit say they're excited to have someone of his caliber speaking on campus.

"He talks about difficult subjects, makes waves and encourages people to have difficult conversations," said Sarah Kemp, a Concordia senior and member of the MLK committee.

In posts to social media in late September 2016, King called on the University of North Dakota to take action regarding two racially-charged social media posts that hit within days of each other.

King tweeted the photos—one depicting two women and a man wearing UND apparel in what appears to be a residence hall. It's captioned "Locked the black b**** out."

The second image shows four people in blackface with the caption "Black lives matter."

Woman accused of driving while on meth with 3-year-old child holding pipe

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn.—An East Grand Forks woman faces multiple charges after officers say she was driving high on methamphetamine with a 3-year-old child holding a meth pipe.

Lori Rae Hobus, 50, has been charged with third-degree driving while impaired and endangerment of a child, both gross misdemeanors, and one count of fifth-degree drug possession, a felony.

According to the criminal complaint, officers stopped Hobus' Oldsmobile at about 12:30 p.m. Monday. The vehicle was observed leaving an address being monitored by members of the Pine to Prairie Narcotics Task Force, and an East Grand Forks police officer stopped Hobus for failing to signal a turn and driving with expired license plates.

The officer recorded Hobus having bloodshot eyes and a noticeable jaw movement associated with meth use. Police say she could not pass a standard field sobriety test. Police also observed a homemade meth pipe in the child's hand and collected a substance that field tested positive for meth.

Hobus has a history of arrests for methamphetamine in North Dakota, according to court records. Her next appearance is scheduled for Jan. 17.

Western Minnesota person accidentally shot in stomach

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn.—A person was injured in an accidental shooting in rural Foxhome Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, according to a report released by Wilkin County Sheriff Rick Fiedler.

According to the report:

The incident was reported about 9:19 a.m. Wednesday after an individual was shot in the stomach while trying to place a gun in a holster.

The victim was taken by air ambulance to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.

The victim's identity and condition were not released.

More than 2,400 DWI arrests reported during holidays

ST. PAUL — More than 2,400 drivers were arrested for driving while intoxicated during an extra enforcement period over the holidays, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

Three hundred-plus agencies participated in the campaign, which was held from Nov. 23 to Dec. 30 on weekends and holidays.

Authorities arrested 2,407 drivers for DWIs and issued 1,647 seat belt citations during the span. Both figures are down from the 2015 holiday enforcement period.

Drivers arrested for DWI in Minnesota can lose their licence for up to a year and face fines and jail time.

The law enforcement agencies with the most arrests during the period in the Twin Cities was the Minnesota State Patrol based in Oakdale with 331 arrests, while the greatest number in outstate Minnesota was the patrol's Rochester office with 60.

Eleven law enforcement agencies made arrests where the driver's blood alcohol content was greater than .30. The legal limit is .08.