Jara, Henrickson are Farmington Rotary Students of the Month

Henrickson, one of two students honored Jan. 12 as Farmington Rotary Student of the Month, has continued to make an impression in the classroom. He'll give up part of his recess to help clean up, and he's always willing to help and encourage his classmates.

"He's kind of one of those silent leader kids where he's always doing what he's supposed to do," Erbes said.

Henrickson is involved in band, choir and wrestling and he volunteers at his church. He's also a member of the RVES school patrol.

"I love to keep kids safe and give them high fives," Henrickson said.

Senior Ryan Jara has made a similar impact at Farmington High School. She is involved in National Honor Society, Tiger Leadership Club, Link Crew and Future Career and Community Leaders of America. She volunteers as a math tutor, helps at the Farmington Food Shelf and volunteers with Toys for Town, the Farmington Police Department's annual Christmas toy drive.

FHS principal Jason Berg said Jara is always coming in early or staying late to help other students.

"It's easy to serve when it's convenient," Berg said. "When I look at the things she's done in our building or outside our building, it's pretty obvious she serves to serve."

Jara said she enjoys helping others learn and seeing the spark when they connect with an idea.

"Volunteering has really made me the leader I am," she said. "Without my leadership positions or my involvement, I don't think I'd be the person I am today."

Every month during the school year Farmington Rotary recognizes students who exemplify Rotary International's motto, Service Above Self. The club meets for lunch at noon Thursdays at Celts. Guests are welcome.