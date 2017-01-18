City orders building study to plan for future maintenance

"This study will provide us with a roadmap for the work that will need to be done in the future so we can then develop a plan on how to fund this investment," City Administrator David McKnight said in his report to city council Tuesday.

The study should begin early February and be completed by April, McKnight said.

The city owns and maintains ten buildings totalling 176,553 square feet, ranging in age from nine to 49 years old.

Wold Architects and Engineers will evaluate both fire stations, the Rambling River Center, the Schmitz-Maki ice arena, the pool, the water tower, the police station, city hall, and two maintenance facilities.

The firm has worked with the city on other projects and was able to give a discount, since it already had information on some buildings in its records.

"Typically we would anticipate a fee of nine cents per square foot to cover our efforts and those of our consultants," said John McNamara, partner-in-charge at Wold in his report to the city. "We value the previous work we have done for the city and would discount our fees for the buildings we were involved with to five cents per square foot."

The firm would tour all the sites, interview personnel, document its findings and publish a final maintenance plan that can be used as a tool for future planning.

The buildings represent over $30 million in insured building value, McKnight said.

Online Bill Pay

The city is offering customers a new and improved online utility bill pay service. The service offers new features, such as email reminders, more choices for automatic payments, the ability to pay by text and a courtesy email address option which is helpful for property owners wanting to automatically provide tenants with an electronic copy of their utility bill.

Registration is not required to view or pay the bill.

To use this service, go to www.ci.farmington.mn.us and click on the water drop icon located on the left-hand side of the web page.

The new pay by phone toll free number is 855-985-1092.

Donation

The Farmington Business Association presented the police department with a donation of $5,250 for the updating and replacing of medical response kits for police vehicles.

“It sort of took me off guard,” Police Chief Brian Lindquist said of the amount. He had only expected about $1,500. “I didn’t see that coming. It put a smile on my face.”

This amount is considerably larger than what the department needed for this project, so the FBA and the department will work together to determine the use of the remaining funds.

“We will put it to good use,” Lindquist said.

Appointments

Dirk Rotty and Lydia Bjorge have been appointed to the Planning Commission. Their terms begin Feb. 1 and end Jan. 31, 2019.

Blance Reichert and Pennie Page have been appointed to the Rambling River Center Advisory Board. Their terms begin Feb. 1 and end Jan. 21, 2020.

Stephen Gassert has been appointed to the Water Board. His term begins Feb. 1 and ends Jan. 31, 2020.

Jake Cordes, chairman of the Farmington Area School Board, has been appointed to the Economic Development Authority. His term begins Feb. 1 and ends December 31, 2020.

Recycle Christmas tree lights

In cooperation with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Dakota County, residents can recycle their broken or unwanted Christmas light strings until Jan. 30.

The program accepts holiday lights, electric, telephone and appliance cords. It will not accept rope lights, cord adaptors or battery packs.

Drop off lights and cords at these locations: Farmington City Hall, 430 Third St., Farmington Liquor Store, 18350 Pilot Knob Rd., Farmington Liquor Store, 109 Elm St., and the Rambling River Center, 325 Oak St. Drop off light strings at The Recycling Zone, 3365 Dodd Rd., year round.