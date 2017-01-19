According to his CaringBridge website, Brad Klinkner, his son Adam and a good friend were planning to fulfill Brad's dream of snowmobiling from the Iowa state line to the Canada border, and then across the entire state of Minnesota.

The group reached the Bemidji area in northern Minnesota on Sunday.

About 3 p.m., on a trail about 8 miles north of Blackduck, Brad Klinkner hit the embankment of a driveway and was sent airborne. Upon landing, he was thrown from his snowmobile and landed in the trail, where he was hit by another sled. When his son and friend realized Brad was conscious but struggling to move, they called 911.

Klinkner was taken to the Bemidji hospital, where it was determined that he had internal bleeding and had lost two to three units of blood inside his chest cavity. While in Bemidji, he was sedated. A chest tube was inserted to drain the blood. A breathing tube also was inserted. He was then airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.

At North Memorial, a CT scan revealed that Klinkner had five broken ribs, a possible concussion, both shoulder blades broken, a punctured lung, a damaged disc between two vertebrae and a bruised aorta.

On Tuesday, he underwent surgery to stabilize the fractured disc between two of his vertebrae. Four screws and a rod were inserted and will be permanent.

Western Minnesota high school goes under lockdown after perceived threat

MONTEVIDEO — Montevideo High School went into lockdown for about an hour Wednesday morning after a student appeared to threaten a classroom full of his peers.

The student, in the process of transferring schools, had an excused absence for the day, according to Montevideo School Resource Officer Sean Stevens. The student's classmates were surprised when the student poked his head into their classroom around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

"This is what is reported to me from some students," Stevens said. "He said he needed to say goodbye, and then used his two hands as kind of like a handgun shooting motion."

The student then left the campus, but officers were unable to immediately verify his location. His classmates believed he may have been serious, so they passed the information onto Stevens.

The school was placed under lockdown as a precautionary measure, according to Montevideo Once police contacted the student and verified that he was home with a guardian, the lockdown was lifted, Stevens said. It has not been determined whether the student will face any charges for the incident.

Man arrested in connection with Hibbing apartment killing

HIBBING, Minn.—A Grand Rapids man was arrested Tuesday night in connection with the death of a man found dead in a Hibbing apartment.

Benjamin David Lundquist, 32, was arrested on a preliminary charge of second-degree intentional homicide about 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Lundquist is being held at the St. Louis County Jail in Hibbing.

While checking on a man who hadn't shown up for work Tuesday, police found the body in an apartment at 3901 First Ave. shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday, the BCA said in a statement. The man's identity hasn't been released pending formal identification and notification of the family, according to the BCA.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey, Minn., is expected to conduct an autopsy.

Man arrested, not for having sex in car, but for response to cops

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — A White Bear Lake man caught having sex inside a vehicle on the side of the road faces criminal charges after making a lewd comment to law enforcement and lunging and spitting at an officer, according to the criminal complaint.

Alan Luces Krueger, 27, was charged Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court with one count of fourth-degree assault of a police officer and another of refusing to take a chemical test for the incident, according to the criminal complaint filed against him.

A nurse on her way home from work about 2:20 a.m. Monday noticed a vehicle facing the wrong way in a ditch on Otter Lake Road near Brandlwood Road in White Bear Township, charges said.

Law enforcement officers arrived and found Krueger in the driver's seat with a woman alongside him in the passenger's seat. The woman reportedly reeked of alcohol and had vomit on her leg. Deputies arranged for a relative to take her home.

Krueger was reportedly slurring and had trouble keeping his balance when a deputy instructed him to step out of his vehicle. When told to place his lips around a straw and "blow hard" so officers could give him preliminary breath test, Krueger responded with a lewd statement, according to the report.

He proceeded to scream, threaten and swear at officers during his subsequent arrest. He also lunged and spit at a deputy, according to charges.

Krueger was convicted previously of driving while under the influence, driving after revocation, and failing to stop after causing an accident that led to property damage.