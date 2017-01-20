He also left behind an extensive military memorabilia collection that included radios, tools, uniforms and a vintage, operational Korean War-era weapons carrier. While the remnants of his other wide-ranging and eclectic hobbies have been easier for Kathy to pass on to those who would appreciate them, finding a home for the military collection proved to be a challenge that only recently found a solution.

Military history and hobbies

When Kathy and Kevin met in ninth grade, both were among their Pennsylvania high school's band of misfits. When the boys' table and the girls' table finally started mingling, Kathy and Kevin started to exchange insults. They exchanged their first rings as teenagers, dated "almost continuously" for nearly eight years, and were married for almost 31 years before Kevin was killed.

Despite being together for almost 40 years, Kathy said she's not entirely sure where her husband's passion for military history began — perhaps with his father, a veteran of the Navy, who was killed in an accident when Kevin was just a child.

"One of the reasons he continued an interest (in military history) was because he wanted to learn how to fly — he wanted to be a fighter pilot — but he was nearsighted, flat footed, had a heart murmur and was vertically challenged, so pilot was never going to happen," Kathy said.

Instead, Kevin became a aircraft mechanic, a career that eventually brought the family to Minnesota so Kevin could take a job with Northwest Airlines where he was employed for 23 years.

One of Kevin's many volunteer activities was repairing and restoring military vehicles at Fort Snelling that were then put on display for the public each summer. At one point, Kevin had the chance to purchase one of the vehicles from the museum, a 1951 Dodge M37 Power Wagon that was used as a weapons carrier in the Korean War.

The vehicle was painted, fully-restored, and operational, but Kevin wanted to do even more. He added tools, radios, uniforms, canvas and manuals, either vintage pieces or reproductions that were accurate to the Korean War era, in order to turn the truck into a rolling museum.

Caretaker of a legacy

After Kevin's unexpected death, Kathy was left a single mother, grieving widow, and caretaker of the pieces of her husband's eclectic hobbies. In addition to being a military history buff, Kevin did fine-scale modeling of planes and ships, learned hunting and shooting from his step-dad, then pursued a passion for ham radio operations. He was also an amateur brewer, aquarium enthusiast, weather spotter, and cowboy action shooter.

A 125 gallon fishtank ended up being donated to a pet store in Apple Valley. A member of a Minnesota home brewing group helped value and sell his brewing system.

But the truck, along with the more than 500 pieces of military memorabilia, proved much more difficult, because most military collectors focus on specific items like patches or guns or uniforms.

"You don't usually collect them all, unless you're a dealer and you sell that stuff. ... (The truck) is a niche within a niche," said Kathy.

Friends offered lots of advice for what to do with the vehicle and collection, but most of the leads and inquiries Kathy pursued didn't go anywhere. Some buyers wanted to split the collection, taking only the parts they were interested in. Others wanted to buy the truck to take it four-wheeling — something Kathy just wasn't ready to see happen.

During some of the more difficult moments, Kathy said she almost gave up on preserving the collection.

"My husband put his whole life into that collection, his whole life. ... I was willing to just junk everything rather than have it go into the hands of people who had no idea what they had," said Kathy.

A piece of living history

Last summer, a possible solution presented itself. A chance Google search led Kathy to a military vehicle restoration expert in Colorado, who helped put her in contact with John Goss, director of the Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum in Casper, Wyoming.

Goss said the truck is significant to the museum because the Guard's 300th Field Artillery Unit, which drove the Dodge M37 Power Wagon in combat, was one of the most decorated units during the Korean War.

The truck is "a piece of living history, almost like having a person in a uniform walking around," said Goss. "It's a perfect match for what we do from significant period in Wyoming National Guard history."

Staff with the museum arranged to have the truck and collection appraised and cataloged and transported to Wyoming. The museum is currently undergoing an $850,000 renovation that will result in space to display the truck, and staff are excited to continue Kevin's goal of using the vehicle as a rolling museum that could be used in parades and for educational programming.

As a new museum, the hundreds of military artifacts that were part of Kevin's collection are also a significant contribution, Goss said.

"The collection fills a huge gap in what we needed to design our interpretive exhibits ... they're great artifacts that you don't get from GIs walking into the museum wanting to share their stories," he added.

In a letter, retired Col. Larry D. Barttelbort, director of the Wyoming Veterans Commission, said the truck and equipment is "truly the largest, most valuable gift our museum has received."

"We will use this important vehicle to educate members of the Wyoming National Guard and visitors to the museum," he wrote. "It will be especially valuable as we educate school children regarding our important military history."

A bittersweet moment

On a frigid day in early December, a transportation company arrived at Kathy's home in Farmington to pick up the vehicle and transport it to Wyoming, a "bittersweet" moment for Kathy and her family.

"This is the best possible answer. I am over the moon about this arrangement," said Kathy. "To know that people are going to not only use it for its intended purposes, which is to educate people and preserve the history of people who have sacrificed a lot, but they're also going to make sure that's connected back to my husband. ... It makes me feel like I've done my job, I've done my duty by my husband."