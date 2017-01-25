Community Expo coming up Saturday

The Farmington Community Expo will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, Jan. 27, at Farmington High School, 20655 Flagstaff Ave.

Farmington Community Education's community program coordinator Barb Pierce said the event not only offers residents an opportunity to learn about the resources, businesses and organizations that make Farmington a great place to live, but it also is a way to say thank you.

"It got started because it was a way to give back to the businesses and organizations that support the city and the school," Pierce said. "We wanted to give them a venue where we could say thanks and give them an opportunity to showcase their business to the community. It's exclusive for them because they take care of us."

Pierce said expo attendees are often surprised by how many businesses operate in Farmington. As of Monday, 109 organizations were registered for the event. Exhibitors will be able to share information about their services and programs, but they are not allowed to sell anything.

Popular exhibitors who will return this year include Just for Kix and Synergy Dance Center, both of whom have groups of dancers scheduled to perform in the recital hall. The Farmington Police Department will be back with its beloved K-9 dog demonstration at 11 a.m. in the auxiliary gym, following a meet and greet from 9-10:50 a.m. in the public safety corner just to the right of the entrance. The Far-Out K-9 Flying Disc Experience Team will perform a demonstration as well. And just in case that's not enough animals for you, Skyview Ranch will return with its petting zoo.

Families attending the expo will be able to register children for youth sports and get information about programs offered through Farmington Community Education and Farmington Parks and Recreation. Residents can check out the Fire Department's new thermal imaging cameras, AEDs, and RESQ CPR pumps, offer feedback on the city's Prairie Pines Park master plan, and learn how to compost with worms indoors.

Machinery buffs can view a motorcycle on display by CrossWinds, a mini semi truck brought in by Seal King, and snowmobiles from Winter Special Adventures, a group that organizes snowmobile rides for people with special needs. The Rambling River Center's Model Railroad Club will have a model train on display.

New to the expo this year will be booths for doTERRA Essential Oils, Farmington Youth Football, Dakota County Parks, and siding company Exterior Enhancements, as well as a number of photographers and home-based businesses.

As always, the Farmington High School Tiger Snack Shack will have refreshments available for purchase and the Tiger Shack will sell spirit wear. Entertainment will include performances by the Rambling River Dum Ditties Mountain Dulcimer Group and students from Music Academy.

Pierce said the expo typically sees between 2,300 and 3,500 people walk through the doors each year, with the highest numbers when the weather cooperates.

"I think we have a pretty unique event in how many people from the community come," Pierce said. "It's a great place for the community to come and connect."

The Farmington Community Expo is sponsored by the city of Farmington, Farmington Community Education, the Farmington Rosemount Independent Town Pages, and Farmington Business Association.

Visitors can park in Farmington High School's east parking lot and enter door 29. Admission is free. For more information, contact the Farmington Area Community Education Office at 651-460-3204 or Barb Pierce at 651-460-3203.