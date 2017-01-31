Community Expo draws crowds in Farmington

The expo featured more than 111 exhibitors representing businesses, community groups, and school groups within the Farmington school district. This year, 23 exhibitors had been part of the expo for more than 10 years, while 20 of the exhibitors were new this year.

In addition to displays, there were also performances from Just for Kix and Synergy Dance Center, a demonstration by Farmington Officer Travis Sundvall and his K9 partner Bosco (with an assist from Mayor Todd Larson), and information on frisbee techniques with the K9 Flying Disc Experience. Attendees could also listen to performances by the Rambling River Dum Ditties Mountain Dulcimer Group and students from the Community Education Music Academy.

On Jan. 27, 2018, the the Farmington Community EXPO will celebrate 20 years in the community.

Attendees with comments on the expo or ideas for 2018 are encouraged to fill out an online survey at https://goo.gl/91S4zv.