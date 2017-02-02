Sergeant Lee Hollatz said the Farmington Police Department has received a number of calls to report gates that are stuck in the down position with no train approaching.

"This is the worst type of weather for that," Hollatz said. "That wet slushy snow causes the gates to short out."

Hollatz, who was out directing traffic last Thursday as the gates went up and down intermittently, said he believes Union Pacific Railroad plans to address the problem this spring. He discourages drivers from trying to go around the gates when they are down. Drivers should instead find a different route or wait for the gates to return to their raised position.

Raquel Espinoza, corporate communication director for Union Pacific Railroad, said sometimes weather can cause a signal to activate without the presence of a train.

"We encourage the community to call a phone number that is posted at a crossing to report any false signal activation or any rail-related emergency," she said.

The response management communications center (888-877-7267) will notify the signal department so it can dispatch a signal maintainer to the location. Espinoza said it is helpful if callers can reference the crossing number posted on the sign. This number allows the operator to pinpoint exactly where the malfunctioning signal is located.

"If we get enough signal calls about an issue, we can look into it," she said.