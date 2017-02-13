Farmington Ambassador program seeking 2017 candidates

Candidates must live within to attend School District 192 and be a second-, third-, sixth-, seventh- or eighth-grader; have completed the junior year of high school; or be between the ages of 17 and 20 as of July 1, 2017.

The candidate program lasts approximately eight weeks, from mid-April through mid-June. During this time, candidates are taught how to present their best self in all situations as they develop into young professionals through fun and noncompetitive opportunities. Candidates learn skills like public speaking, interviewing, volunteerism, and work to improve their self-confidence and poise. Each candidate will be empowered with opportunities to grow their love for service and to make a difference in the lives of others.

Candidates are selected to become ambassadors because they are kind and friendly young women who have the ability to be positive role models. The Farmington Ambassador Program Committee focuses on giving each candidate the best experience she can have while learning and growing in her skills and confidence.

Seven candidates will be selected to represent the Farmington community as ambassadors. It is their job to positively represent the community and city at festivals around the state, support the efforts of local nonprofits, and participate in other service opportunities.

A $1,200 continuing educational scholarship will be awarded to each of the three Miss Ambassadors.

Questions about the program can be submitted via email to chair@farmingtonroyalty.com.

Applications for the 2017 candidate experience will be available online, and must be submitted by Sunday, March 12. For more information visit www.farmingtonambassadors.squarespace.com or find the Farmington Ambassador Program on Facebook.