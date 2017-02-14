The woman, who has not been identified, jumped from the Babcock Trail bridge onto the eastbound lanes of Interstate 494 at about 4 p.m., according to Inver Grove Heights police.

The city's police and fire departments went to the scene but were unsuccessful in saving the woman's life. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident temporarily closed eastbound lanes of Interstate 494.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Inver Grove Heights Police Department at (651) 450-2525.

Charges: Man drove drunk through bank wall in northwest Minnesota

WINGER, Minn.—A Fertile, Minn., man has been arrested on drunk driving charges after investigators said he drove a car through a bank wall early Friday and caused "heavy damage" to the building.

The Polk County Sheriff's Department responded at 12:42 a.m. to Ultima Bank at 9 Minnesota Ave. in Winger, where a 2006 Chevy Impala was driven into the east side of the building. Deputies determined Trent Kenneth Vesledahl, 20, was driving the vehicle when it hit the building, causing "heavy damage to the wall," according to a news release.

Vesledahl appeared Monday in Polk County District court on two third-degree gross misdemeanor charges of driving while impaired. His next court hearing is Feb. 28.

The crash remains under investigation. Winger is 40 miles southeast of Crookston.

Three men charged in shootout on Interstate 35 in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.—Gunfire between two moving vehicles on Interstate 35 in Duluth earlier this month was precipitated by a robbery that stemmed from a botched drug deal, according to charges filed Monday.

Three men have been arrested and formally charged in the shooting, which left a 19-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a single bullet on Feb. 5.

Police said Brandon Edward Spence, 21, was arrested around noon Monday, the same day the St. Louis County Attorney's Office issued a warrant charging him with second-degree assault and aiding and abetting a drive-by shooting in the Feb. 5 incident.

Two other suspects — Joseph Michael Lamerand, 22, and Nicholas Marvin Lamerand, 21 — were allegedly present in the vehicle and also were charged Monday in connection with the shooting.

Police said Spence fired into the moving vehicle after he was "ripped off" during a planned sale of marijuana in downtown Duluth. The men allegedly gave chase to the other group, resulting in the freeway shooting.

Man dies in snowmobile crash in Minnesota's Clearwater County

BAGLEY, Minn.—A 59-year-old Mahnomen man was killed in a snowmobile crash Sunday in Clearwater County.

The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office received a call at 12:50 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, about an accident along McKenzie Lake Road in southern Clearwater County. When deputies arrived, they found Daniel John Stock, 59, of Mahnomen, dead at the scene, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

The accident remains under investigation by the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office. The Bagley Fire Department, the White Earth Police Department, the White Earth Conservation Department, and Bagley Sanford Ambulance all assisted at the scene.

Missing Guard member found dead near Duluth

DULUTH — The body of a Minnesota National Guard member reported missing this past weekend has been found.

Joel Costa, a 32-year-old National Guard member from Fredenburg Township, did not report for duty Saturday morning. He was last seen in Superior, Wis., at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

Sgt. Brandon Silgjord of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said Costa reportedly had his bags packed for his weekend drill duty but never showed.

The Sheriff's Office reported Sunday night that Costa's body was found along with his vehicle at about 7 p.m. on a rural road north of Duluth.

The cause of death is under investigation and will be determined by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office. Foul play is not suspected, the Sheriff's Office reported.