County Road 42 set for day-long closure near Highway 3
County Road 42 will be closed Sunday, Feb. 19, near the intersection with Highway 3.
Work on the railroad crossing just east of the intersection will lead to a closure on either side of the track. The closing will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.
A detour will be posted on County Road 42 that will direct through traffic to 145th Street West via Highway 3 and Biscayne Avenue.
The closure is limited to County Road 42 at the rail crossing. Other streets, including Highway 3 and Business Parkway, will remain open.