New public works director starts Feb. 21

Schorzman left in November to take a job in Colorado, at which point the city began looking for a replacement.

"I'm excited," Gehler said. "I'll be getting back to my roots as far as engineering and planning."

Gehler, 42, of Greenvale Township, has been a city engineer for Northfield, and for the past five years she has been Prior Lake's public works and natural resources director, a job that also included parks and recreation.

"This gives me an opportunity to expand," she said. "I'll be gaining engineering and losing parks."

She's leaving on a high note, having led the city to a possible joint water treatment facility agreement with the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community. If approved, construction on the $20 million plant could start this summer.

The project highlights what she says she loves most about the job.

"I like defining what the project is, identifying the stakeholders and bringing everyone together to come up with a solution, making it a win-win," she said.

When it came to the plant project, Gehler said it just made sense for the neighboring communities to partner in this venture, instead of trying to each build its own facility. Combining efforts will potentially save the city $6 million.

Dan Rogness, Prior Lake's community and economic development director, gave Gehler high praise at a goodbye party Friday.

"She's a critical thinker," he said. "She's very much a team player. She gets things done."

Jeff Matzke, Prior Lake's city planner, also has been impressed by Gehler's work.

"Katy can develop some creative approaches to solving problems," he said.

Gehler has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Iowa State University and a master's degree in civil engineering with an emphasis in water resources.

Farmington City Administrator David McKnight said she is a perfect fit for the city.

"Katy clearly stood out among the candidates from the first interview," he said. "Her experience in Northfield and Prior Lake will help her hit the ground running once she starts with us. I was impressed with the desire she has to get more into the actual street improvement projects, the questions she had for us in the hiring process and her approach to working with the people that projects impact."

McKnight said her first priorities will be to familiarize herself with current engineering projects and learn how the budget affects her department.

She and her nine-year-old son will not need to relocate, she said. Her starting salary will be $119,758. She will start with a Paid Time Off balance of 80 hours.