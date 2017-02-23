Storm shifts south, heavy snow still likely

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning from 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Saturday for the southeast Twin Cities metro area, including Washington, Dakota, Pierce and St. Croix Counties. The alert warns of six or more inches of snow and frequent wind gusts of 35 mph.

The heaviest snow will occur Thursday night until Friday morning, with the most accumulation expected in the far southeast, according to the weather service. Snowfall totals of 8-12 inches are expected, though accumulations should drop quickly north of Cottage Grove.

Likely snowfall totals through 6 a.m. Saturday (as of 9 a.m. Thursday):

•Cottage Grove: 8 inches

•Ellsworth: 11 inches

•Farmington: 10 inches

•Hastings: 9 inches

•Hudson: 7 inches

•New Richmond: 6 inches

•Red Wing: 12 inches

•River Falls: 9 inches

•Woodbury: 7 inches

Safety precautions

The weather service recommends traveling only in an emergency due to dangerous road conditions. If forced to travel, motorists are encouraged to bring water, food and a flashlight.

Xcel Energy issued a statement Thursday that the utility has more than 200 crew members prepared to respond to potential electric outages.

"Our crews and partners are in place and ready to respond if severe weather hits," said Troy Browen, director Xcel Energy-Minnesota control centers and trouble operations in a news release "We are monitoring the system and will safely and quickly respond to changing weather conditions."

Customers can report outages by calling 800-895-1999 and following the prompts. Once the cause of the problem is identified, the system or an Xcel Energy representative will provide customers with an estimated restoration time.

---

For winter storm preparedness tips, visit www.ready.gov/winter-weather.