UPDATE: Storm tracks south, sparing metro-area commute

Zumbrota, Minn., recorded about 10 inches of snow as of 5:15 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen snowfall report. Though Lake City saw 11 inches of snow as of 7 a.m., Red Wing — located a little over 15 miles north — recorded only 4 inches of snow by 6 a.m.

Washington and much of Dakota County are likely to get less than an inch of snow through Saturday morning, according to the weather service. A winter weather advisory was issued for the counties until 6 p.m. Friday.