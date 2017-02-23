Since his discharge, Erickson has been living in Florida with his wife Zulma and two of their children. His eldest two have been living with their mother in New Prague. Erickson, who grew up in nearby Lakeville, said it has always been his dream to return to Minnesota, where most of his family still resides, and to have all four children under one roof. He said it was this donation that made that dream possible.

"Having this opportunity for my family to be reunited back in Minnesota is priceless," Erickson said. "And to be back home is indescribable. It's one of the biggest blessings, next to my children, that I could have ever asked for, and it could never have come at a better time in my life than right now."

The bank-owned home comes courtesy of Wells Fargo and the Military Warriors Support Foundation, whose subsidiary Homes4WoundedHeroes aims to help wounded service members transition out of the military and back into civilian life.

Following a brief ceremony, where representatives from Wells Fargo and the Military Warriors Support Foundation thanked Erickson for his service and welcomed him to his new home, Erickson's family finally got to see it for the first time.

Erickson said he was grateful, overwhelmed and amazed.

"Italy, Bosnia, Ukraine, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan ... I've been everywhere. I've been all over the United States, and just coming home, there's nothing like it," he said. "It's home. It's just warm. Your heart just fills up with warmth and it's comfortable."

Erickson will move into the home with his wife Zulma, their four children, and his service dog Melton, who he said has changed his life dramatically.

Along with the 100-percent mortgage-free home, Erickson will receive three years of family and financial mentoring. Since 2012, Wells Fargo has donated more than 300 homes to veterans in all 50 states. Erickson's was the ninth home donated to a wounded combat veteran in Minnesota.