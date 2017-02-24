At approximately 12:27 a.m. on Wednesday, Koochiching County Sheriff's Deputies and the Northome Fire Department responded to a house fire at 12233 Highway 71 in Northome.

Upon arrival, they found the house fully engulfed in flames. After firefighters put out the fire, two bodies were located in the home, according to the sheriff's office. The identity of the individuals has not yet been confirmed, the release said, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

---

Bemidji police investigating shooting at Enbridge building

BEMIDJI, Minn.—Police are investigating after shots were fired at the front door and windows of the Enbridge's Bemidji office sometime prior to employees arriving Wednesday, Feb. 22.

According to a news release from Enbridge's communications supervisor Shannon Gustafson, Enbridge employees arrived at the office on Wednesday morning and discovered the shots. No one was injured and police are investigating the incident as a drive-by shooting, Gustafson said.

"This incident was reckless and extremely dangerous," Gustafson said in the release. "This criminal activity puts people at risk. Enbridge takes this activity very seriously and fully supports the prosecution of all of those involved."

Bemidji police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

---

Predicted big snowstorm fizzles out

MINNEAPOLIS—The band of winter weather moving across the Midwest on Friday will likely miss the Twin Cities and several other areas in southern Minnesota after all.

The metro is expected to get about an inch of snow by Friday afternoon—if anything at all—with areas to the southeast seeing a couple more, said meteorologist Bill Borghoff with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

That's down a bit from previous snowfall estimates. On Wednesday, forecasters were warning that we could see a foot or more.

"Some (forecasting) models were calling for over 20 (inches)," Borghoff said. "That kind of highlights how poorly the models did with this system."

The snow will fall, he added, but it will be well south of the Twin Cities. Areas along the Iowa border might see about a foot of total accumulation.

The system will cool things off in the metro area, however. Temperatures were expected to dip to 26 degrees overnight Thursday, and reach a high of 29 on Friday.

This is in stark contrast to the record-breaking highs the Twin Cities have seen this week. Wednesday's high of 59, which broke the 1930 record of 57, capped a streak of unseasonably warm weather with five record highs in the Twin Cities over six days.