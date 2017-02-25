Relay For Life organizers gearing up for July 21 event

According to the American Cancer Society, Relay For Life is a fun-filled overnight event designed to celebrate survivorship and raise money for research and programs of the ACS. During the event, teams of people gather at schools, fairgrounds, or parks and take turns walking or running laps. Each team tries to keep at least one team member on the track at all times.

There will be an organizational and information meeting for the Farmington Relay at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Farmington Lutheran Church, 20600 Akin Road.

Event Chair Connie Honrud said organizers are looking for participants, as well as ideas or suggestions to improve the Relay. Each year, the Relay includes a dinner for survivors and caregivers and a program where a survivor and caregiver can share how cancer has impacted their lives. There is also entertainment for all ages, a silent auction, and a Survivor's Lap where cancer survivors are recognized.

"At dusk we also do a lap with a bagpiper, and the luminaria are all lit — it is beautiful and very moving," said Honrud.

Honrud said organizers are hoping to encourage more businesses and companies in Farmington to participate in the Relay, either by organizing or sponsoring a team, or making donations to the silent auction.

"We are all impacted one way or another by cancer, and the funds raised during this event go to help cancer patients in many ways," said Honrud.

More information about the Farmington Relay For Life, including how to sign up, can be found online at www.relayforlife.org/FarmingtonMN. For more information, contact Connie Honrud at connieskid@charter.net or 612-720-5789.