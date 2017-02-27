The Becker County Sheriff's Office responded at 5:20 p.m. to a snowmobile crash on Many Point Lake, which is northeast of Detroit Lakes. Authorities said Christopher Maloney, 41, of Felton, Minn., was riding his snowmobile on the lake when he lost control and was thrown from the machine..

Emergency responders brought Maloney from the lake to a helicopter, and he was flown to a Fargo hospital. His condition was unknown Sunday night.

---

Law officers in manhunt for man believed to be armed on North Shore

FINLAND, Minn.—Officers from the Lake County and St. Louis County sheriff's offices and Minnesota State Patrol were searching Sunday for a man believed to be armed near Finland.

Finland is about 65 miles northeast of Duluth along the North Shore.

The search was focused in an area off Minnesota Highway 1 near Lax Lake Road.

St. Louis County sent its Emergency Response Team and an armored vehicle to the scene, passing through Duluth's Lakeside neighborhood and traveling up Highway 61 through Two Harbors. Squad cars from several agencies were seen parked along Highway 1, which remained open to traffic Sunday evening, while authorities had blocked off nearby Klinker Road. Numerous squads, at least one ambulance and several tactical vehicles were also staged at the Lake County Highway Department garage south of Finland.

At one point during the evening an officer was seen with a rifle on the hood of a squad car, pointed down Klinker Road.

Authorities did not identify the man and did not say why they were searching for him or what may have led to the law enforcement response.

As of Sunday evening, no one was reported injured, said Dave Phillips, St. Louis County undersheriff.

The original call came out just after 1 p.m. Lake County Sheriff Carey Johnson was still at the scene Sunday evening and was not available to comment, a dispatcher said.

No other information was available.

---

Baby found safe after possible abduction

WILLMAR, Minn. — An 8-month-old child was found safe over the weekend after law enforcement received a call about a possible child abduction.

The investigation is still ongoing, and a suspect is being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail on charges of kidnapping.

In a news release from the Willmar Police Department, it was reported that the child was taken Thursday evening from a home in Willmar after an argument between the suspect, a 33-year-old Willmar man, and the unidentified caller. The caller and the suspect did have a past relationship, but the child in question was not theirs in common, said the news release. The suspect was familiar to both the caller and the child.

Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, the suspect was found and arrested at a rural Swift County address, but the child was not with him. Following additional investigation, the Willmar Police Department were led to an 18th Street Southwest address in Willmar, where the child was found in good health and unharmed later Friday night..

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, the CEE-VI Drug Task Force, Swift County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted the Willmar Police Department.