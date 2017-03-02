The woman was found safe, but injured. The man is now in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail in connection with the incident, facing kidnapping, second-degree assault, domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call charges.

The investigation opened with a strange, hang-up 911 call around 6:30 a.m.

"The person was able to blurt out some information," Police Chief Jim Felt said. "And it really led dispatchers and our officers to believe someone was in distress."

Through the woman's cellphone company, around 8:30 a.m., police tracked a rough location of the call. There, they found tire tracks and an article of clothing, which led police to believe that the woman had been injured and abducted.

Police set a plaster of the tire tracks at the scene for investigation. Meanwhile, officers used information given by the woman during the brief emergency call to identify a vehicle she might be in — and who she could possibly be with.

Willmar police sent a regional alert to neighboring law enforcement agencies. Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, the vehicle was located and stopped on a rural road in McLeod County, near Hutchinson.

Both the woman and the suspect were inside the vehicle. Police believe the suspect had been driving the woman from an out-of-county medical center, where she received treatment for her injuries, to his home in Cosmos about 30 miles southeast of Willmar.

Charges are expected to be filed Thursday.

---

Finland man faces five charges after confronting neighbor with guns, 13-hour manhunt

FINLAND, Minn.—A northeast Minnesota man faces five charges after allegedly confronting a neighbor with two firearms, discharging several rounds in the process, and subsequently threatening to shoot law enforcement officers during a 13-hour manhunt on Sunday.

Mark Alan Wherley of Finland allegedly hid in a neighbor's garage and approached him with a pistol and an AR-15 rifle, firing five or six shots into the woods before fleeing on an all-terrain vehicle. He was found under a tarp on another neighbor's property and taken into custody early Monday morning after an extensive search by numerous area law enforcement agencies along Minnesota's Lake Superior shores.

Wherley, 61, was arraigned Wednesday in State District Court in Two Harbors on three felony charges — two counts of second-degree assault and one count of threats of violence. He also faces a gross misdemeanor charge of carrying a pistol without a permit and a misdemeanor count of fleeing on foot.

---

Foster mother charged with child neglect in aftermath of 2-year-old's death

BEMIDJI, Minn.—The foster mother of a 2-year-old girl who drowned last June has been charged with child neglect.

Amanda White, 33, of Bemidji, lived with and was engaged to the Bemidji man convicted of second-degree manslaughter in connection with their foster daughter Kira Friedman's death. Friedman died June 5 after Jackson left her unattended in the shower along with an 18-gallon Rubbermaid tote without holes.

Jackson, who was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison Friday, admitted to using meth hours before Friedman died during a guilty plea in January. White was not charged with Friedman's death.

According to a criminal complaint against White, who is charged with one count of neglect of a child and one count of contributing to a need for child protection or services, an autopsy of the 2-year-old's body showed that while she died of freshwater drowning, she also had other injuries.

---

Man dies after skid loader submerges in manure pit

FREEPORT, Minn. — A Freeport man rescued Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 28, from a skid loader that was submerged in an abandoned manure pit has died.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, Duane Herzog, 46, was operating a skid loader when it went through ice that was covering a manure pit on Herzog's farm site.

The skid loader was completely submerged and Herzog was trapped inside for 20 minutes.

Rescue personnel were able to rescue Herzog, who was transported by Life Link helicopter to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died.

The accident was reported at 1:53 p.m. in Krain Township in Stearns County.

---

Public's help sought after semi strikes man who jumped off I-94 bridge in Minn.

AVON, Minn.—A 53-year-old Avon man was killed when authorities said he jumped onto Interstate 94 and was struck by a semi truck Wednesday morning near Avon, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

The man, later identified as Lloyd Stuart Parker, walked from his parked 2015 Hyundai on County Road 9 and jumped from the overpass and into eastbound traffic shortly before 8 a.m., patrol said.

The patrol is asking for the public's help in locating the semi. A witness indicated it may be a white semi, traveling in the right lane, and the driver may not have realized they struck someone.

The patrol said the semi may have damage to its front bumper area.

Anyone with information are asked to call the State Patrol St. Cloud district at (651) 582-1292.

---

Fire at church donation site ruled arson

DEERWOOD, Minn.—A fire—ruled an arson—not only destroyed two structures early Wednesday morning in Deerwood, but destroyed hope in close to 30 families in need.

Fire consumed Salem WEST in Deerwood, a donation center established by the Salem Lutheran Church that serves as a storage site for donated clothing and household goods delivered to families in need. The fire also damaged a neighboring detached garage.

Deerwood firefighters were dispatched at 12:01 a.m., and upon arrival, Deerwood Fire Chief Mike Bodle said the detached garage and Salem WEST were fully engulfed, with flames and smoke billowing through the roof.

About 30 firefighters, which included mutual aid from the Crosby Fire Department, extinguished the fire. Firefighters were on scene until about 4 a.m. fighting the fire and conducting overhaul, making sure no hot spots lingered.

---

Two people, cat rescued from apartment fire

FERGUS FALLS, Minn.—Two people were rescued from a burning apartment late Tuesday night, Feb. 28, in Fergus Falls after police and the fire chief were first turned away by intense smoke and heat trying to reach the victims.

Four firefighters arrived to pull a woman from the apartment. She was transported to Lake Region Healthcare to be treated for smoke inhalation. A man trapped by smoke on the second floor was rescued with a ladder at his window, Fergus Falls Fire Chief Mark Hovland said in his report.

Hovland also said in his report that firefighters were able to rescue the woman's cat.

"I'm very proud of the police officers and firefighters," Hovland said. "They went above and beyond and we were able to save lives."

Ten occupants of the building were displaced by the 11:15 p.m. blaze. The Red Cross helped provide a motel rooms for six who didn't have other options for the night.

Two police officers that entered the apartment were treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

A preliminary investigation determined that a stovetop burner was left on and combustible material near the stove started on fire.

---

Bill would create college tax incentives

ST. PAUL — A newly introduced Minnesota House bill aims to cut student debt by offering tax incentives to families saving for college.

All 50 states offer college savings plans, which allow families to accumulate savings tax-free until their children head to college. The bill would allow Minnesota taxpayers to to deduct contributions to the Minnesota College Student Savings Plan from taxable income.

Families with lower or moderate incomes could elect to take a tax credit instead of making deductions.

"What we want to do is chip away at that amount of debt that an average student graduates with in the state of Minnesota," said bill author Rep. Randy Jessup, R-Shoreview. "This could be one contributing factor for families who want to look out for their children's future education."

Rep. Barb Haley, R-Red Wing, said that although Minnesota provides a wealth of college readiness programs, the state still struggles with secondary education finance.

"This one piece of financial readiness and financial astuteness is a piece that I think the state can do more to support, and Rep. Jessup's bill takes an initial stab at that," she said.