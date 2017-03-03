Spring swim lessons cut due to Dodge Middle School pool construction
The swimming pool at Dodge Middle School will be under construction beginning March 6.
There will be no Saturday or evening swimming lessons during construction. Open swim and pool parties are also not being scheduled during this time.
The air-handling (dehumidification) unit in the pool is being replaced. Work will include temporarily removing a portion of the wall in the mechanical room.
Evening lessons are scheduled to resume in early May. Registration is open for these classes at www.farmingtonpool.com or by calling 651-460-3200.
The summer schedule of lessons and open swims will be held after the construction project is over. Registration for summer lessons will begin March 27.