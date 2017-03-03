The air-handling (dehumidification) unit in the pool is being replaced. Work will include temporarily removing a portion of the wall in the mechanical room.

Evening lessons are scheduled to resume in early May. Registration is open for these classes at www.farmingtonpool.com or by calling 651-460-3200.

The summer schedule of lessons and open swims will be held after the construction project is over. Registration for summer lessons will begin March 27.