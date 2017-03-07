Three receive Rotary Service Above Self award

Farmington Elementary School fifth-grader Tanner Rezney and Farmington High School senior Donald Selmer received the club's Student of the Month awards March 2. Lois Lotze received the Senior Citizen of the Month award.

Rezney is a member of the student council and school patrol at FES. His teacher, Jon Ostgaard, said Rezney is kind-hearted and always tries to include others. He is "a kid who gets it, whether that's how to be a standout kid or a standout student," Ostgaard said.

In addition to helping out at school, Rezney volunteers at Miracle League baseball games through Farmington's youth baseball program.

"I want to support as many charities or associations as I can," he said.

At FES, Selmer supports the community while also engaging his passion for music, Principal Jason Berg said. Selmer was the senior drum major last fall for the Tiger marching band, and played in the school's pep band through the winter season. He also volunteers with the band to play at Trinity Care Center.

Selmer was recognized as Outstanding Drum Major among Class A bands at last fall's Rosemount High School Marching Band Invitational.

"(Being drum major) builds character, strength and a whole lot of patience," Selmer said. "I'm recognized as a strong leader, and am known as the face of the band."

In addition to band, Selmer is active in Link Crew at FHS. He plans to study commercial aviation next year at the University of North Dakota.

Lotze has lived in Farmington since 1978, and she's had an impact in nearly every part of the city. She has served as an election judge, made calls for blood drives and been a substitute at all levels of the Farmington School District. She is also a regular volunteer at Trinity Care Center, where she is known for the colorful costumes she brings out on holidays.

"She's so fun when she comes into a room," said Joy Lauterbach, volunteer director at Trinity. "The care center residents love that. It brightens their day."

Every month during the school year, Farmington Rotary recognizes individuals who exemplify the Rotary International motto, Service Above Self. The club meets for lunch at noon Thursdays at Celts Pub. Visitors are welcome.