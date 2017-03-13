Farmington basketball focuses on service off the court

Bre, along with six other Farmington residents, spent a week teaching proper handwashing and hygiene to children at a kindergarten center in the village of Olanchito last month. She also helped dig a well that was fully operational by the time she returned to Farmington Feb. 18.

Bre's mother, Anita Ruthenbeck, said statistics show that an estimated 840,000 people die each year from diarrhea as a result of unsafe drinking water, sanitation and hand hygiene.

"The importance of safe water is something that we tend to take for granted in the United States, but for many people it can be the difference that keeps them alive and transforms their life," she said. "What may have felt like something simple to do made a huge impact on these kids and their families."

Bre said one of her favorite memories from the trip was handing out the bags of goodies she and her teammates collected to the women and children who came to learn about hygiene.

"The kids' faces lit up with happiness and they just couldn't wait to get the bags," Bre said. "They don't get that much, and they really appreciate what you give them. I think what stuck with me with this trip is how lucky we Americans are to have the stuff that we have."

Ruthenbeck stressed that her daughter's mission trip and her teammates' donations were just one way the basketball team has given back to the community this year. Team members participated in the Adopt-A-Team program with Farmington Travel Basketball and volunteered at youth basketball clinics and tournaments. They also teamed up with the boys' basketball program to volunteer at Feed My Starving Children.

"Farmington girls basketball is not just about what they are doing on the court," Ruthenbeck said. "Service is also part of the philosophy of their program. This piece is important because it empowers the girls to give back to their community and beyond."