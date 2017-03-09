Sen. Matt Little is serving his first term since being elected to serve District 58.

Rep. Pat Garofalo is in his 12th year serving District 58B.

They may be on different sides of the aisle for the big issues, but when it comes to their home districts, they say it's easier to work together.

(Little's responses are labeled "L" and Garofalo's "G")

Q: Talk about the top three issues your constituents should be paying attention to.

L: Right now health care is still something that needs to be dealt with. The bill that was passed earlier was overall a good short-term fix, but fixing it for one year isn't a long-term solution by any means.

The second thing I think people should be paying attention to is the transportation bill. We've gone years without any funding for transportation and people are seeing that every day in the dilapidation of the roads and the inability to fix bridges.

The last thing is education funding. There are inflationary pressures that every school district is dealing with. If we don't do something here at the Capitol, then property taxes are going to go up or the school is going to have to go up for a levy.

G: The first thing is that the state of Minnesota has a $1.65 billion budget surplus. There's a dispute over how much of that is going to go into tax relief and how much is going to be used for roads and bridges and also how much we're going to allow to go into the state savings account to save for a rainy day.

That's the primary dispute, but beyond that, there's a lot of focus on what the replacement to Obamacare is going to look like. As everyone knows MNsure has been very damaging to many people in our area and people want to know what that replacement plan is going to look like. We're going to be focused more on the outcomes rather than the inputs. It's going to be focused on three things: the quality of care, the choices that consumers have and the price. We want to have more choice, higher quality of care and lower cost.

Transportation funding. For the Farmington side of our district, it's a focus on capacity, reducing traffic congestion. But as you move farther east into the townships, it's more of a road safety issue. There's been some very high profile accidents and unfortunately fatalities that have taken place. And in many of those accidents, one of the causes is that road design is simply not safe.

Q: How do you think the projected $1.65 billion budget surplus should be spent?

L: One side is going to tell you to spend it. One side is going to tell you to give it back. I think the solution is somewhere in the middle. We should absolutely be putting some of it away, in case there are hard times. We should be giving some of it back. But, thirdly, we do need to invest in transportation and infrastructure. Surpluses will keep coming if our economy keeps growing. I think there is a lot of agreement and propensity for tax cuts this time around. It'll just depend on who gets it and how much, and that's going to get a lot of discussion over the next few months.

G: The prudent thing to do is to make sure that we get this money. Right now this is a projected surplus. The money's not in the bank. It's a promise that the money at some point in the future will be in the bank. I think a better course of action is to make sure the money actually shows up before we promise it for anything.

Q: Are you finding it difficult to work together?

L: I'm the only DFL senator that has two Republican state representatives in the entire state. For us to get anything done up here, we are going to have to work together. We have a few bills which Garofalo's authoring and I'm also authoring in the Senate.

G: It's all about the outcomes. People aren't focused on the process. There's opportunities for members of both parties to work together and achieve common ground.

Q: One of those local projects you're both working on is the Byllesby Dam. Tell us about that.

L: Byllesby Dam is a pretty important infrastructure project for Dakota County. The turbines there are from 1910 and 1914 so you can imagine that they are on their last legs. This is a bill to update those turbines so we can increase the output of energy that they're producing with the dam.

G: Down in Lake Byllesby, there's a dam that provides important water control to protect Cannon Falls from getting flooded, but the generators are 100 years old. This is a bill that would help fund replacement of those generators.This is a bipartisan proposal. There's bipartisan agreement on it and I'm hopeful that it's something that we can make sure is in the final capital investment bill.

Q: How is the current Washington administration affecting your decisions for Minnesota?

L: I think we at the Capitol are doing what we can do fix things, but there's always the unknown. I think that permeates throughout every issues. But right now you've got to operate as if the status of the law is what it is and make the best decisions you can for Minnesota.

G: It's helping it in a good way in a sense that Minnesota will be making our own decisions. Whether you like them or oppose them, this administration is putting more local control and more flexibility back into the states. Obamacare, the big problem was it was a one size fits all approach. I'm excited about the fact that we're restoring decision-making back to our state and our locally elected officials, instead of having mandates imposed on us by Washington

Q: Talk about the top two bills you are either authoring or co-sponsoring.

L: My number one top pick is restoring funding for DEED, the Department of Employment and Economic Development. Last session their job creation funds and Minnesota investment funds were cut by a significant margin. This is a program that during my time as mayor, we were able to get a significant amount of investment. This was our way to get tax dollars back into Lakeville. We looked it up and actually Farmington was able to use it as well. A lot of times the suburbs just send money to St. Paul and we don't seem to get a whole lot of it back. This was our tool to get some of it back.

It's hard to pick number two but I'll say the other one is related to transportation which is Minnesota Department of Transportation transparency. They have to create selection criteria and rankings, and then they have to funnel each project into those categories and see where it ranks. It requires input from stakeholders. So cities and counties and other organizations get to participate in how those selection criteria are made.

G: Right now we have very low unemployment in our state. And one of the biggest concerns we hear from the private sector is we have a shortage of workers. That the skills the workers currently have don't match what the businesses need to hire those workers. You'll see that I've co-sponsored many bills to try to address those issues.

Tax relief. I've co-sponsored some bills to reduce taxes and reduce the cost of government to citizens in our area. What do they say? Expect more, pay less? That's what we should get out of our government as well.