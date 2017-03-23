New cameras effective in deterring vandalism

Without lights, the park tends to draw young teens who climb up on the shelter, throw the porta-potty into the lake and generally annoy the neighbors.

"Our biggest complaints were about this time of year, when school gets out," Cathy Springer said. She frequently called the police, asking them to send more patrols.

"We complained every spring," she said.

The complaints have gone down since the city installed a motion activated light and two cameras at the park that send live feed to the city network.

"Darkness is a cloak. It provides anonymity," said Police Chief Brian Lindquist, explaining why the dark park was so alluring. Now he can access the feed at any time. If someone trips the light sensor, the lights turn on and the camera catches everything.

His department procured the equipment last summer and even tested it out during Dew Days, keeping an eye on the ID check area.

The city paid $9,880 out of the Liquor Fund for the equipment.

Installed on something like a telephone pole, the cameras came with a solar panel that charges the batteries for up to 48 hours.

They are attached with brackets, making it possible to move the camera ensemble to other trouble spots if necessary.

"Having the ability to move it around was important to staff," said David McKnight, city administrator.

Mayor Todd Larson praised the use of Liquor Funds for the purchase. Profit made from the city's two municipal liquor stores must be put back into the community.

"Every city has a lot of vandalism in their parks," Larson said. "Kids like to spray paint anything flat and break whatever is new. So we bought a camera that we can put around town. If you're out there vandalising anything in the city, we'll probably catch you."

Both Lindquist and the Springers have noticed a difference since the equipment was installed.

"It's been effective," Lindquist said. "They (troublemakers) have gone somewhere else."