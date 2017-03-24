Egg hunt focus of FBA's Easter event

The new organizer, Amanda Pellicci Stender, 28, explained the change.

"When I was little, I went to the Easter Egg Hunt in Farmington. That's the way it used to be," she said. "Somewhere along the lines, it got changed to a carnival. When I took it over, I said one of my stipulations was that I wanted to bring it back to what I remembered as a child and loved."

The free event from 9-11 a.m. is hosted by the Farmington Business Association and it comes with a twist.

The 1,000 plastic eggs that will be strewn over Dodge Middle School's soccer fields, won't just contain candy.

They also will contain prizes, Easter baskets and cash.

"We have $200 in dollar coins that have been donated by Castle Rock Bank and Anchor Bank," Stender said. "So 200 eggs are going to have a dollar in them."

Business owners donated 21 Easter egg baskets. The lucky winners will get a certificate explaining which business is holding their basket.

When the child comes in to pick up the basket, they'll get their picture taken and put on the FBA's website, Stender said.

Dakota Electric donated two bikes, which can be won in the egg hunt.

Stender is hoping for good weather and says this year there's no Plan B.

"You've got to prepare for it," she said. "Bring an umbrella. Bring your snow pants."

The date also has been pushed up from last year.

Stender said having the date too close to Easter became a scheduling conflict for those wishing to attend.

"We're hoping for better crowds this way," she said. "Easter becomes busy with family and traveling."

Participants can get pictures with the Easter Bunny and have their faces painted by the Farmington ambassadors.

Although it's a free event, Stender is asking families to bring a canned good for the Farmington Food Shelf. For details go online to bit.ly/2ng1dq7